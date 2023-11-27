Rock Island Bridge Welcomes Jake Fesi as Engagement Manager

"We are thrilled to have Jake on board. His enthusiasm, combined with his proven track record in sales, makes him the perfect fit as construction on Rock Island Bridge gets closer every day to completion and our opening in 2024," says Michael Zeller, CEO of Rock Island Bridge. Post this

Fesi's role as engagement manager will see him managing special event bookings, fostering partnerships with nonprofits who can auction donated space to raise funds, exploring bridge area sponsorship opportunities with corporations and meeting with those who have a creative idea to pitch regarding bridge events.

Fesi explains, "That's the beauty of being a startup and the bridge's construction being similar to a barn raising. We're always open to help and ideas that will support this project."

A graduate of the University of Central Missouri with a degree in marketing, Fesi's career took a turn towards sales when a professor recognized his natural ability to connect with people. This recognition led him to the National Collegiate Sales Competition in Atlanta, where he finished in the top 15.

"Joining Rock Island Bridge and being part of the transformation of the bridge is an incredible opportunity," said Fesi. "The project was founded with a vision to create a unique and meaningful landmark for Kansas City. As the first entertainment destination on a bridge, we are open to ideas, collaborations and partnerships."

For touring event spaces prior to booking a reservation, sponsorship opportunities or to pitch a creative idea, contact Jake Fesi at [email protected].

Rock Island Bridge's grand opening is slated for summer 2024.

About Rock Island Bridge

The Rock Island Bridge is America's first entertainment district and trailhead over a river. When work is completed in the spring of 2024, the historic 1905 railroad bridge will be a public crossing, a community center, a trailhead, and a full-on entertainment district with a 300-person event space. Rock Island Bridge is the first for-profit company invited to join the prestigious High Line Network, a working think-tank for America's top infrastructure reuse projects.

Media Contact

Heather Silliman, Rock Island Bridge, 1 816-268-0857, [email protected], rockislandkc.com

SOURCE Rock Island Bridge