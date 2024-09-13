Rock Killough, Famed Country Music Songwriter and Author, Dies at 82

"To hear Rock sing the songs he wrote is like having a direct connection to his soul. His writing and reading of short stories is just an extension of this very gifted artist. The soul of Rock is pure GOLD." ~ Duane Allen | The Oak Ridge Boys Post this

In 1976, he found himself in Nashville and was signed to one of the largest publishing houses in country music, where he wrote some of country music's favorites, including "Take Jesus as Your Lawyer," "Where Can I Surrender," "Still Loving You," and "The House at the End of the Road."

"Words cannot express the impact Rock made in country music," stated Olivia Truong, CEO of God Manifest Publishing. "He is a true music legend, and his music has literally inspired generations of musicians and songwriters from all genres. My team and I feel extremely blessed to have published his first book, Rock Killough's Front Porch Stories. Rock Killough was a true gift to the music world, and I'm certain his legacy will live on through his music."

Since the announcement of Rock's passing was made public, tributes have flooded social media. His family, friends, musicians, and fans pay tribute to Rock Killough and his legendary career. Rest in peace, Rock Killough!

TRIBUTES

"I always loved getting a new song from Rock Killough. To hear Rock sing the songs he wrote is like having a direct connection to his soul. His writing and reading of short stories is just an extension of this very gifted artist. The soul of Rock is pure GOLD."

~ Duane Allen | The Oak Ridge Boys

"A master wordsmith whose lyrics and stories pull you in like you are riding shotgun. Rock Killough is a true southern treasure. Hop in and enjoy the ride!"

~ Steve Norman | Probate Judge, Butler County, Alabama (ret)

"I've been listening and enjoying Rock's stories and musings for the 40 years we've traveled the roads playing our songs. Some are funny, some thoughtful, but all are from the heart."

~ Sonny Throckmorton | Hall of Fame Songwriter

"I have been a fan of Rock Killough's songwriting since I first heard the magnificence of 'House at the End of the Road' many years ago. This new collection of stories Rock tells us from his life growing up in the country takes me back to my own childhood's front porch when life was a lot more simple and a lot more easy to understand. Surely Rock's life has been and still is a beautiful song."

~ Buddy Cannon | Hall of Fame Songwriter and Producer

"From 'Take Jesus As Your Lawyer' to 'Where Can I Surrender' to 'Still Loving You' to 'The House at the end of the Road,' Rock has always written thought provoking music. In his vintage years, his musings from the front porch have always stirred beautiful images and points of view that I might have not considered before, but have always entertained! You will enjoy this collection!"

~ Debbie Phillips | (Mrs. Bum Phillips)

Rock Killough's Front Porch Stories is available on Amazon.com in paperback, hardcover, and eBook (Kindle).

About Rock Killough

Rock Killough is from a small rural community in Alabama. His love of music started at age eight when he began playing guitar. By the time he graduated high school, Rock knew the road down which his future would lead, songwriting. Rock's historic career includes songs on two gold albums by The Oak Ridge Boys, gold and platinum albums by Hank Williams, Jr. and Sammy Kershaw, singles by Randy Travis and Brenda Lee and a song on Hank Williams, Jr.'s infamous Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound album, as well as cuts by Waylon Jennings, Mickey Newbury, Carole King, Jerry Jeff Walker, Johnny Rodriguez, Jerry Reed, and numerous others. Rock also appeared on the first "Austin City Limits" Songwriter's Special. As a musician, Rock has opened concerts for Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt, to name a few. www.godmanifestpublishing.com/rock-killough/

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com.

Media Contact

Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 2817988261, [email protected], https://godmanifestpublishing.com/

SOURCE God Manifest Publishing