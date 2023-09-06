Rock Steady Boxing Partners with Quiet Punch to Transform Parkinson's Disease Management through Boxing-Based Fitness

"I have long admired the mission of Rock Steady and everything they do to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson's Disease through boxing. Quiet Punch was created to make boxing accessible to anyone, regardless of their living situation, so our partnership feels like a natural fit." Tweet this

"Parkinson's disease affects millions globally, diminishing their quality of life in numerous ways. Our proven boxing-based fitness curriculum has been successful in improving both the physical and emotional well-being of our members," said Ryan Cotton, CEO of Rock Steady Boxing. "The integration of Quiet Punch technology enables us to extend our reach and efficacy, providing a more convenient and versatile fitness option to those affected by Parkinson's disease."

Benefits for Parkinson's Patients

The collaborative efforts of Rock Steady Boxing and Quiet Punch are expected to yield numerous benefits for Parkinson's patients, such as:

Increased Accessibility: Quiet Punch's doorway punching bag systems are easy to install and remove, offering a practical fitness solution for home use and options for home-bound people.

Enhanced Physical Benefits: The boxing-based exercises have been proven to improve motor skills, balance, and coordination, essential for those with Parkinson's disease.

Emotional Wellbeing: In addition to physical benefits, the sense of community and accomplishment gained through the Rock Steady program can greatly improve emotional health.

Beginning September 2023, Quiet Punch units will be offered to Rock Steady coaches, affiliate owners, and members. Future plans include developing Rock Steady training content to be taught with the Quiet Punch system for home members.

"I have long admired the mission of Rock Steady and everything they do to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson's Disease through boxing. Quiet Punch was created to make boxing accessible to anyone, regardless of their living situation, so our partnership feels like a natural fit," said Brian Pedone, CEO and creator of Quiet Punch.

For more information, visit https://www.rocksteadyboxing.org/ and https://quietpunch.com/.

About Rock Steady Boxing

Rock Steady Boxing is a one-of-a-kind, Indianapolis-based nonprofit gym founded in 2006 to provide a uniquely effective form of physical exercise to people who are living with Parkinson's.

About Quiet Punch

Founded in 2013, Quiet Punch is on a mission to make boxing accessible for all and to give people the opportunity to get fit and feel strong, regardless of their living situation.

