Rock The Street Wall Street Expands Programming to Toronto

"I'm delighted to serve as the first Toronto RTSWS School Champion. Together with Rock The Street, Wall Street, we can establish lasting connections that will bring financial and investment math understanding to new heights for our secondary school girls," - Ingrid Montarras Tweet this

Rock The Street, Wall Street offers racially diverse high school/secondary school girls additional opportunities to engage with math before proactively selecting university courses and ultimately, their career pursuits. Importantly, RTSWS alumnae earn degrees in finance, economics or related fields at 5x the rate of the average female university student. Additionally, the organization has recently announced a reimagined Alumnae & Career Center for students and alumnae as they continue through the RTSWS programs, navigating university and entering the financial industry pipeline.

With 25 years of Wall Street experience, Ms. Cunningham turned her attention to empowering the next generation. "STEM professions are exciting and purposeful, they can lift families to the next economic rung, bringing more influence, accountability and engagement for each participant."

RTSWS works with select high schools, and school champions. Ingrid Montarras of Harbord Collegiate Institute, serves in this role for Toronto. An experienced bilingual Business Teacher and department head leading change, Ms. Montarras has a strong track record of innovative teaching with a demonstrated history of working in the secondary education industry in Ontario.

"I'm delighted to serve as the first Toronto RTSWS School Champion. Together with Rock The Street, Wall Street, we can establish lasting connections that will bring financial and investment math understanding to new heights for our secondary school girls," stated Ms. Montarras. "We can create an indelible mark on the business and academic communities in Toronto – what a wonderful opportunity!"

In addition, Amy Miller, most recently Managing Director & Global Head of Loan Syndication with Scotiabank, serves as RTSWS' inaugural Advisory Council Member focused on engagement in Toronto and RTSWS' overall reach across Canada.

"Ingrid Montarras as our School Champion and Amy Miller as Advisor, mark significant steps forward as Rock The Street, Wall Street forges robust corporate and academic relationships in Toronto, making a lasting impact on the young women in Canada," commented Ms. Cunningham. "We have an array of remarkable accomplishments awaiting us in Canada and are enthusiastic about the positive changes we can help bring about together."

Rock the Street, Wall Street's supporting sponsors include leaders from BlackRock, Meta, J.P. Morgan, Scotiabank, LPL Financial, Ernst & Young, ING Americas, Ninety One, Bloomberg, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, Amazon, Broadridge, Carson Group, VDrde Partners and Corebridge Financial. Click here for a complete list.

About Rock The Street, Wall Street: RTSWS is an innovative 501(c)3 nonprofit that brings the world of finance to high school girls, helping to provide financial and investment literacy before college and career selections are made. Aiming to increase girls' interest in the financial industry, former Wall Street executive Maura Cunningham founded RTSWS. RTSWS has expanded internationally to bring STEM to young women in more than 60 high schools across 30+ cities within the US, UK and Canada. The programs leverage female leaders in the financial industry as volunteer instructors and mentors, as well as sponsoring firms. RTSWS helps students see themselves in key roles, expanding their reach and offering them social capital and a flight path into the M in STEM careers. RTSWS alumnae earn degrees in finance, economics or a related business field at a 5x the US national average for women in college.

Girls often opt away from STEM, math in particular, at young ages. With a female leader actively involved in teaching each program, RTSWS strives to strengthen technical and mathematical skills, teach financial lexicon and create solutions to overcome the gender gap in math and investing. Powerful investment firms' leadership statistics repeatedly demonstrate a lack of gender diversity in the C-suite and as money managers. The nonprofit deploys technology and in-person training to improve diversity in talent slates, increases qualified candidates reflecting all aspects of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and expands the talent pipeline for investment, technology and fintech firms.

Media Contact

Kimberly Weinrick, Rock The Street, Wall Street, 1 917-224-5335, [email protected], https://rockthestreetwallstreet.com/

SOURCE Rock The Street, Wall Street