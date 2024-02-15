Rock The Street, Wall Street Welcomes Sonya Park to Its Board of Directors

"I'm proud that we are expanding the talent pipeline and increasing access and diversity across the financial industry." Post this

To bridge these young women, RTSWS is also reimagining its Alumnae & Career Center serving a growing network of program alumnae as they navigate college and begin their professional journeys. RTSWS offers students and alumnae valuable leadership series, CV guidance, onboarding advice along with its Career Quiz to help students, alumnae and guests expand their mindsets and consider the financial arena. Many were missing the corporate and collegiate backgrounds at home, as such this added support helps RTSWS young women enter the workforce through centralized internships, programmatic offerings and entry-level roles from sponsoring firms.

Ms. Park brings extensive experience in the financial services industry to the RTSWS Board. As Managing Director at State Street Global Advisors, she oversees business development in the Western region. Her commitment to gender equity is evident through her advocacy and being a change-maker in building a pipeline of future women leaders.

"I'm proud that we are expanding the talent pipeline and increasing access and diversity across the financial industry," commented Maura Cunningham, RTSWS Founder & CEO. "With her impressive track record and advocacy, Sonya is a strong addition to our esteemed Board as we serve such talented young women."

RTSWS's mission aligns with the goal of empowering girls and lifting families up through STEM professions. With its continued growth and dedication to providing financial and investment access, RTSWS is creating long-term change in the financial industry.

Recent additions to the RTSWS Board include Delano Brissett, Gretchen Flicker, Tricia Rothschild, and Stephen Tisdalle, who joined in June 2023.

For more information about Rock The Street, Wall Street and its programs, please visit the website.

About Rock The Street, Wall Street:

Rock The Street, Wall Street is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that introduces high school girls to the world of finance and math, equipping them with financial literacy and inspiring them to pursue careers in these fields. The organization leverages female leaders in finance as volunteer instructors and mentors and partners with sponsoring firms to provide invaluable resources to students. RTSWS alumnae achieve finance-related degrees at a rate 5x the national average for women in college.

Additional information on Sonya Park:

Sonya Park is a leader and senior sales executive in the financial services industry. She is currently a Managing Director at State Street Global Advisors who oversees and leads a team covering the western region territory for business development and relationship management. Prior to joining State Street Global Advisors in 2011, Sonya was a Vice President at Dimensional Fund Advisors in the Institutional Sales & Services Group. Prior to Dimensional Fund Advisors, Sonya was an Associate Director at Watson Pharmaceuticals. Sonya has also worked at Lehman Brothers as an Equity Research Analyst and began her career at SEI Corporation.

Sonya is a strong advocate for gender equity and for building a pipeline of future women leaders and has spoken at industry events. She collaborated with clients to produce a series of high-impact workshops to educate and drive change on the topic of gender diversity and equity. In addition, through these collaborations, Sonya has contributed to the development of innovative products to the marketplace that address the importance of having greater representation of female leaders across industries. Ms. Park currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board for Technovation, a global tech education nonprofit that empowers girls to become leaders, creators and problem-solvers. She previously was Chair of the Governance Committee of the Technovation board from September 2019-March 2023. She holds an MBA degree from New York University with concentrations in Finance and Marketing and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania in Economics.

