Rock to the Future Builds Music Room at Youth Justice Center

Expanding arts opportunities for youth at Philly Juvenile Center

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock to the Future unveils expansion of music programming with the renovation of a dedicated music space for youth who have been ordered by the court to be held at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center (PJJSC) in West Philadelphia. This was possible due to partners/funders SixDegrees.org (a 501c3 founded by Kevin Bacon), The McLean Contributionship, His & Her Interiors and local artist Wendy Medley. Rapper Meek Mill also donated studio gear for the students to use. This new music room, set to open in early 2025, will provide justice-involved teens with weekly lessons that give them the opportunity to create, collaborate, and perform original music while developing essential life skills and fostering personal growth. The space will feature a recording booth, dedicated areas for music production, and a stage, which will provide youth with the resources to learn, create in a collaborative setting, and allow families to attend student performances. The music space is the first endeavor of "Ruth's Room," a new SixDegrees.org initiative dedicated to Ruth Bacon, mother of Kevin and Michael Bacon. A devoted educator and justice advocate, Ruth launched a groundbreaking program in the 1980s to connect incarcerated men with their children.

"The young people at the Juvenile Justice Services Center are incredibly talented and motivated," said Jessica Craft, CEO and Founder of Rock to the Future. "It's an honor and a necessity to provide these youth with opportunities, hope, and a second chance—to ensure their entire humanity is recognized in a world quick to label them. I'm excited to collaborate with so many amazing partners to create a space that will promote joy and peer collaboration and foster family engagement."

Since March 2022, Rock to the Future has offered music programs at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center (PJJSC), starting with just 15 students. By June 2023, the program had grown to serve 200+ youth annually. Prior to the creation of the music room, students participated in music classes within their living units, where space is limited, and their access to broader programming is sometimes restricted. In response to these challenges, Rock to the Future has worked to identify and transform a space that will serve as a hub for music production, classes, and showcases.

This new project will serve as a key tool in supporting long-term positive outcomes for participants, including improved mental health, connection to peers, family engagement by allowing families to attend student performances, support with transition upon re-entry and pathways to professional careers.

For more information, please visit www.RocktotheFuture.org

About Rock to the Future:

Rock to the Future supports positive youth development and economic empowerment through free, student-driven music programs in areas without access. Based in Philadelphia, Rock to the Future serves more than a thousand children and teens each year through in-school, after school, and summer programs at schools, community locations, and in the juvenile justice system. Their programs are designed with trauma-informed approaches and combine exciting music programming – like learning guitar, bass, drums, piano, music production, original songwriting, and live performance – with education, mentoring, and resource support. Through music, youth build social emotional skills and positive relationships, which support high school graduation, professional pathways, peaceful neighborhoods, and lifelong well-being. RocktotheFuture.org @Rock2Future

About the Juvenile Justice Services Center (PJJSC):

The Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center is Philadelphia's only secure juvenile detention center and operated by the Department of Human Services. Youth are held here at the request of the courts while they wait for their cases to be heard. They provide supervision, high quality programming, and an array of professional services. The PJJSC offers individual and group counseling, conflict resolution, life skills, and supervised outdoor recreation to help youth to understand and develop empathy for the victims of crimes. The School District of Philadelphia serves students who are housed at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.

About SixDegrees:

SixDegrees.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2007 by Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, and philanthropist Kevin Bacon. Dedicated to fostering connection, empathy, and raising awareness, SixDegrees.org supports impactful initiatives through programs like Building Kits Resource Bags, social good content production, campaign activations, and the newly launched 'Ruth's Room' initiative. Under the leadership of Executive Director Stacy Huston, SixDegrees.org focuses on Youth Empowerment, Equality and Justice, Sustainability, and emerging community needs. Learn more at www.sixdegrees.org or follow @sixdegreesofkb.

About The McLean Contributionship:

Originally established in 1951 as The Bulletin Contributionship for charitable, educational and scientific purposes, the Contributionship became The McLean Contributionship on May 1, 1980 as the association of the McLean family with the Bulletin ended. The McLean Contributionship currently focuses its grant-making activities in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area in the Arts, Culture and Humanities, Education, Environment and Animal Welfare, Health and Human Services.

About His & Her Interiors:

His & Her Interiors is a Philadelphia-area based general contractor and drywall/plaster specialist providing full home renovation, finished basements, kitchens, bathrooms in both commercial and residential spaces. They are a Black and female owned business that has supported numerous Rock to the Future projects.

About Wendy Medley:

Wendy Medley is a dynamic visual artist based in Philadelphia, known for her vibrant acrylic and oil paintings, as well as her innovative mixed media and digital art. Once a dedicated educator, Wendy transformed her passion for creativity into a flourishing career, Painting Pretty Inc.

Media Contact

Terrell H., Rock to the Future, 1 (215) 302-9633 705, [email protected], https://rocktothefuture.org/

SOURCE Rock to the Future