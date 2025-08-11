Rock West Composites Completes Prototype Radome Using Innovative, Cost-Competitive, Low-dielectric Epoxy Quartz Materials

This month Rock West Composites completed a radome prototype for Georgian Aerospace, LLC using an NCAMP-certified low-dielectric epoxy prepreg on quartz fabric produced by Renegade Materials. The prototype, targeted for use in an aerospace application, has passed RF testing with results equivalent to higher cost, traditional low-dielectric resin matrix on quartz materials.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock West Composites (RWC) announces that this month it successfully completed a prototype radome for Georgian Aerospace, LLC using an innovative low-dielectric epoxy prepreg on quartz fabric that offers reduced cost compared to traditional low-dielectric materials. The prototype passed RF testing to expected values in ranges competitive to more expensive materials. While testing the viability of the new material for high-performance radomes, the program was also testing if the core material will be dielectrically compatible with this new quartz surface.
This prototype is RWC's first use of this recently NCAMP-certified material developed by Renegade Materials (Miamisburg, OH). Renegade's RM-2014-LDk-Tk 4581 8HS Quartz and Rohacell foam core are used in a sandwich configuration. This material offers a lower cost alternative to RWC's current preferred material with very close dielectric compatibility. The prototype supports view angles as low as 25°and performs over 17.7-21.2 and 27.5-31gHz. This radome panel was produced without tooling on a very compressed schedule. Without the added time and cost of tooling, systems-level RF testing was still possible while meeting delivery targets.
Adam Saunders, Program Manager, said, "Usage of this material is exciting as it further enhances RWCs capability to quickly manufacture highly-optimized radome panels at the best value proposition for our customers. The cost efficiency also expands the accessibility of an optimized radome to adjacent markets."
About Rock West Composites
Rock West Composites is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Aerospace & Defense (radomes, munitions, unmanned systems, reflectors), Space (bus structures; solar array panels and wings; launch vehicle structures; optical, payload and deployable structures), Aircraft (new and replacement parts) and Commercial Equipment (automation, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.
The company's mission is to make customers more competitive with the magic of advanced composites by delivering highly differentiated products on time and on budget, all while making the buying process easy. RWC has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico. www.rockwestcomposites.com
Media Contact
Julia Willis, Rock West Composites, Inc., 1 8585376260 109, [email protected], www.rockwestcomposites.com/
SOURCE Rock West Composites, Inc.
Share this article