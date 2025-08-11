Rock West Composites Completes Prototype Radome Using Innovative, Cost-Competitive, Low-dielectric Epoxy Quartz Materials

"Usage of this material is exciting as it further enhances RWCs capability to quickly manufacture highly-optimized radome panels at the best value proposition for our customers." Post this

Adam Saunders, Program Manager, said, "Usage of this material is exciting as it further enhances RWCs capability to quickly manufacture highly-optimized radome panels at the best value proposition for our customers. The cost efficiency also expands the accessibility of an optimized radome to adjacent markets."

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Aerospace & Defense (radomes, munitions, unmanned systems, reflectors), Space (bus structures; solar array panels and wings; launch vehicle structures; optical, payload and deployable structures), Aircraft (new and replacement parts) and Commercial Equipment (automation, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.

The company's mission is to make customers more competitive with the magic of advanced composites by delivering highly differentiated products on time and on budget, all while making the buying process easy. RWC has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico. www.rockwestcomposites.com

