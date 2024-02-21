Rock West Composites' Components Are on Intuitive Machines' IM-1 Mission to the Moon

"Our precision composite components can give our customers the performance they need to succeed in this high-risk and clearly challenging business." Jeremy Senne, RWC's Space Segment Director Post this

"We are honored to support our commercial customers in this race to the Moon and ultimately a sustained human presence there," said Jeremy Senne, RWC's Space Segment Director. "Our precision composite components can give our customers the performance they need to succeed in this high-risk and clearly challenging business."

For more information on this mission: https://www.intuitivemachines.com/im-1

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Space (bus structures, solar array panels and wings, strut assemblies, launch vehicle structures), Aerospace & Defense (radomes, aircraft, and weapon components) and Commercial Equipment (industrial, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.

The company's vision is to "make the magic of composite technologies accessible to the world" by executing flawlessly and providing customers a competitive advantage, all while making it easy to buy. Rock West Composites has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico. www.rockwestcomposites.com

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines' products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Media Contact

Julia Willis, Rock West Composites, Inc., 1 8585376260 109, julia.willis@1rockwest.com, Rock West Composites, Inc.

SOURCE Rock West Composites, Inc.