Rock West Composites® Delivers 9 Ka-band and KaKu-band Radomes, Completing Contract with R4 Integration, Inc.

Adam Saunders, Program Manager, said, "We are proud to support this critical program for our military and R4. This opportunity has enabled Rock West to demonstrate a key capability, successfully producing radomes for aerospace applications without the need for tooling, bringing better value and improved schedules to our customers and end users."

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites, Inc. is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Aerospace & Defense (radomes, munitions, unmanned systems, reflectors), Space (bus structures; solar array panels and wings; launch vehicle structures; optical, payload and deployable structures), Aircraft (new and replacement parts) and Commercial Equipment (automation, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.

The company's mission is to make customers more competitive with the magic of advanced composites by delivering highly differentiated products on time and on budget, all while making the buying process easy. Rock West Composites has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico.

