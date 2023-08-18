Rock West Composites Delivers Completed Assembly Fixtures for the NASA PASS Program

When we can find ways to innovate our manufacturing process that ultimately save our customer time and money, it's a win-win. We hope to recycle this process for similar large and tight tolerance structures to continue to push the envelope of what's possible. Tweet this

RWC used a spliced panel design to meet the 9 ft. by 9 ft. sizing. Innovative soft fixturing with fine tuning adjustment capability was used to meet tight tolerances in a cost-effective manner. A laser tracker was used to verify tolerances during manufacture.

"We are proud to be part of this program supporting NASA's mission infrastructure and pushing forward space technology," said Jeremy Senne, the head of RWC's Space market segment. "When we can find ways to innovate our manufacturing process that ultimately save our customer time and money, it's a win-win. We hope to recycle this process for similar large and tight tolerance structures to continue to push the envelope of what's possible."

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites is an employee-owned enterprise that develops and manufactures composite products for multiple industries including aerospace, defense, space, radomes, commercial, industrial, medical, energy, and sporting goods. The company is also one of the largest Ecommerce suppliers off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories. Specializing in carbon fiber and RF-transparent composite materials, RWC offers custom products and off-the-shelf solutions that enable customer success by finding innovative solutions to complex problems across the product lifecycle, from concept to design, and prototype to final hardware production. Rock West Composites has facilities in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico.

