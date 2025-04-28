Rock West Composites Delivers First Ultra-High-Performance Frac Plugs for New Contract

"We are glad to have partnered with our customer to meet their very demanding requirements and develop our own technology that solves an industry-wide challenge." Post this

RWC manufactures and tests the plug billets at its facility in West Jordan, Utah, the location of its filament winding center of excellence. This facility has 27 spindles across multiple winders and the capacity to manufacture up to 6,000 billet tubes per month. RWC anticipates significant market demand for this product due to the increasing challenges oilfield service companies face with downhole operations.

"We brought our filament winding expertise to the table. Our engineering team works on highly demanding applications, including space and aerospace, so we took that knowledge of material performance downhole," said Adam Creer, Commercial Segment Director. "We are glad to have partnered with our customer to meet their very demanding requirements and develop our own technology that solves an industry-wide challenge."

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Commercial Equipment (industrial, medical, energy, and sporting), Space (bus structures; solar array panels and wings; launch vehicle structures; optical, payload and deployable structures), Aerospace & Defense (radomes, munitions, unmanned systems, reflectors), and Aircraft (new and replacement parts). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.

The company's mission is to make customers more competitive with the magic of advanced composites by delivering highly differentiated products on time and on budget, all while making the buying process easy. Rock West Composites has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico.

