Rock West Composites® Partners with DPP Pultrusion to Expand Its Space-Ready Ecommerce Product Line with STRATOPultrusion™

"There hasn't been an off-the-shelf, space-grade pultrusion that can be used for the deployable truss structures used in these types of applications that we're aware of. This product can offer the high performance required while reducing NRE, schedule, and risk in one package." Post this

STRATOPultrusion meets key requirements for space, with properties that include low outgassing, low to zero CTE, high modulus materials, low creep behavior, and a wide operational temperature range. No other suppliers currently offer space-grade pultruded components that are predesigned, have no NRE costs, and offer such rapid turnaround times.

Each order includes a certificate package with dimensional inspection, material certificates, traceability, and a certificate of conformance. All products are serialized and traceable. Additional options for some products include full traveler verification, resin content testing, short beam shear testing, and ASTM Test specimen coupons.

"We are excited to partner with DDP on a product that we know will be a game changer for our customers," said Jeremy Senne, Vice President, Space Structures Business Segment. "There hasn't been an off-the-shelf, space-grade pultrusion that can be used for the deployable truss structures used in these types of applications that we're aware of. This product can offer the high performance required while reducing NRE, schedule, and risk in one package."

For more information on RWC's STRATO line, visit www.rockwestcomposites.com/strato.

For more information about DPP Pultrusion, visit www.dpp-pultrusion.com.

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites, Inc. is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Space (bus structures; solar array panels and wings; launch vehicle structures; optical, payload and deployable structures), Air & Defense (aircraft components, radomes, munitions, unmanned systems, reflectors), and Commercial Equipment (automation, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.

The company's mission is to make customers more competitive with the magic of advanced composites by delivering highly differentiated products on time and on budget, all while making the buying process easy. Rock West Composites has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico.

www.rockwestcomposites.com

About DPP Pultrusion

DPP develops and delivers advanced pultruded carbon and glass fiber profiles designed for high-performance applications where strength, weight reduction, and durability are critical. Our state-of-the-art pultrusion technology enables a wide range of innovative solutions across demanding industries. Over the past 15 years, DPP materials have been successfully used in multiple space programs, demonstrating exceptional performance in the most challenging environments. We exclusively use premium raw materials to create semi-finished structural elements that offer outstanding stiffness, as well as high-strain stowable profiles known for their unmatched reliability during deployment.

DPP's innovation, technical expertise, and proven track record are widely recognized in the market. What truly sets us apart, however, is our passion for pultrusion and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

www.dpp-pultrusion.com

Media Contact

Julia Willis, Rock West Composites, Inc., 1 8585376260, [email protected], www.rockwestcomposites.com

SOURCE Rock West Composites, Inc.