Rock West Composites® Partners with DPP Pultrusion to Expand Its Space-Ready Ecommerce Product Line with STRATOPultrusion™

This month Rock West Composites announces the expansion of its space-grade STRATO™ product line, which now includes pultruded solid and hollow profiles. Designed in partnership with DPP Pultrusion and with the goal of supporting next-generation, space-grade deployables, STRATOPultrusion has classes for both LEO and GEO or Deep Space applications and includes flightworthy documentation.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock West Composites (RWC) announces the addition of STRATOPultrusion products to its space-grade ecommerce line this month. STRATO products currently include plates, sandwich panels, and solar array substrates for both Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) applications and Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) and Deep Space use. In partnership with DPP Pultrusion, RWC designed these new products to fill a market demand for truss-type and other space deployables.
The STRATO line provides businesses and government agencies with high-quality, space-ready components at dramatically shorter lead times than custom products. STRATOPultrusion rods and tubes will have four-to-eight-week lead times. Orders can be placed easily online at RWC's website. While the new products fill out an already robust product offering, more pultruded products are in the development pipeline.
STRATOPultrusion meets key requirements for space, with properties that include low outgassing, low to zero CTE, high modulus materials, low creep behavior, and a wide operational temperature range. No other suppliers currently offer space-grade pultruded components that are predesigned, have no NRE costs, and offer such rapid turnaround times.
Each order includes a certificate package with dimensional inspection, material certificates, traceability, and a certificate of conformance. All products are serialized and traceable. Additional options for some products include full traveler verification, resin content testing, short beam shear testing, and ASTM Test specimen coupons.
"We are excited to partner with DDP on a product that we know will be a game changer for our customers," said Jeremy Senne, Vice President, Space Structures Business Segment. "There hasn't been an off-the-shelf, space-grade pultrusion that can be used for the deployable truss structures used in these types of applications that we're aware of. This product can offer the high performance required while reducing NRE, schedule, and risk in one package."
For more information on RWC's STRATO line, visit www.rockwestcomposites.com/strato.
For more information about DPP Pultrusion, visit www.dpp-pultrusion.com.
About Rock West Composites
Rock West Composites, Inc. is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Space (bus structures; solar array panels and wings; launch vehicle structures; optical, payload and deployable structures), Air & Defense (aircraft components, radomes, munitions, unmanned systems, reflectors), and Commercial Equipment (automation, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.
The company's mission is to make customers more competitive with the magic of advanced composites by delivering highly differentiated products on time and on budget, all while making the buying process easy. Rock West Composites has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico.
About DPP Pultrusion
DPP develops and delivers advanced pultruded carbon and glass fiber profiles designed for high-performance applications where strength, weight reduction, and durability are critical. Our state-of-the-art pultrusion technology enables a wide range of innovative solutions across demanding industries. Over the past 15 years, DPP materials have been successfully used in multiple space programs, demonstrating exceptional performance in the most challenging environments. We exclusively use premium raw materials to create semi-finished structural elements that offer outstanding stiffness, as well as high-strain stowable profiles known for their unmatched reliability during deployment.
DPP's innovation, technical expertise, and proven track record are widely recognized in the market. What truly sets us apart, however, is our passion for pultrusion and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Media Contact
Julia Willis, Rock West Composites, Inc., 1 8585376260, [email protected], www.rockwestcomposites.com
SOURCE Rock West Composites, Inc.
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