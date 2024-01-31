Rock West Composites Ships First Set of Solar Array Substrate/Back-Up Structure Assemblies for the DiskSat Program

"Saving our customer cost and lead time for this innovative and game-changing program by using our STRATOSubstrate LEO class of panels is exactly why we developed the STRATO product line," said Jeremy Senne, RWC's Space Segment Director. Post this

The use of STRATOSubstrate LEO panel blanks significantly reduced raw material and blank lead time. STRATOSubstrate LEO class panels use HR40/NB321 unidirectional prepreg, NB301 film adhesive, perforated aluminum honeycomb core, and 0.002" HN Kapton. The inserts for the deliverable were BR-127 primed aluminum bonded with EA9394. The final assembly measures approximately one meter in diameter and 25 centimeters in thickness.

"Saving our customer cost and lead time for this innovative and game-changing program by using our STRATOSubstrate LEO class of panels is exactly why we developed the STRATO product line," said Jeremy Senne, RWC's Space Segment Director. "We are excited about the potential for this new form factor in the exploration of space."

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites is an employee-owned, advanced composites company. RWC develops, engineers, manufactures, and tests composite products for multiple industries including Space (bus structures, solar array panels and wings, strut assemblies, launch vehicle structures), Aerospace & Defense (radomes, aircraft, and weapon components) and Commercial Equipment (industrial, medical, energy, and sporting). The company is also one of the largest ecommerce suppliers of off-the-shelf carbon fiber tubes, plates, materials, and accessories.

The company's vision is to "make the magic of composite technologies accessible to the world" by executing flawlessly and providing customers a competitive advantage, all while making it easy to buy. Rock West Composites has locations in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico.

www.rockwestcomposites.com

Media Contact

Julia Willis, Rock West Composites, Inc., 1 8585376260 109, [email protected], https://www.rockwestcomposites.com/

SOURCE Rock West Composites, Inc.