Rocket Fuel Labs ranks among highest-scoring businesses on Inc.'s Best Workplaces List for 2024

Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Rocket Fuel Labs' Patterson adds, "I'm so grateful for this incredible team. I want Rocket Fuel to be synonymous with creation, energy, and possibility—not just for our clients, but for themselves. From leadership to engagement to benefits to opportunities, we were very intentional about creating a place that fosters personal and professional growth, well-being, and fulfillment."

About Rocket Fuel Labs

Rocket Fuel Labs is a full-service growth marketing agency headquartered in Texas. The company combines a data-driven approach with knowledge gained from decades of experience to create performance marketing strategies that help companies hit their goals. Capabilities include digital, social, email, and traditional marketing across all channels and media; branding; ICP development; customer journey mapping; touchpoint optimization; and channel attribution. The company is comprised of team members from across the country.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

