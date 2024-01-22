Rocket Lawyer Partners with SCORE Foundation on Programs to Help Entrepreneurs Start Their Businesses

"All small business owners face challenges during each stage of their company lifecycle...We are thrilled to partner with Charley and Rocket Lawyer for expert advice on how to start and build a business on a strong legal footing," said Liz Sara, president, SCORE Foundation. Post this

"We are excited about the partnership because we have a common goal of helping entrepreneurs start their new businesses confidently," said Charley Moore, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make the law affordable and simple for everyone."

"All small business owners face challenges during each stage of their company lifecycle, and getting started is the first of many," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner with Charley and Rocket Lawyer for his expert advice on how to start and build a business on a strong legal footing."

For information on how your organization can get involved in sponsoring SCORE programs for all small business owners or for underrepresented communities of entrepreneurs, send an email to [email protected].

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide.

About Rocket Lawyer:

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower—but for too many of us, the law is a burden because of high costs and complexity. So, we're changing things. Since 2008, we've helped over 30 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That's legal made simple®. Visit http://www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial and follow us on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

