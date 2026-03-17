Rocket Vodka from 100% Apples Launches in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Across Southern California with Liftoff Brands Partnership

'We're excited to launch Rocket Vodka from 100% Apples in Southern California with Liftoff Brands', said Dariusz Paczuski, Founder and CEO. 'They're the ideal partner to bring our award-winning California spirit to one of the world's leading markets before the LA28 Olympics'. Post this

'We're excited to launch Rocket Vodka from 100% Apples with Liftoff Brands', said Dariusz Paczuski, Founder and CEO. 'Their expertise and relationships make them the ideal partner as we bring our award-winning California spirit to one of the world's leading markets before the LA28 Olympics'.

Liftoff Brands is a Southern California beverage alcohol brokerage with almost 100 years of combined industry experience and expertise, specializing in connecting premium brands with both on-premise and off-premise accounts.

'We look forward to helping Rocket Vodka grow their brand and business in Southern California,' said Andrew Nicholl and Darryl Gebo, co-founders of Liftoff Brands. 'Rocket Vodka is a unique, high-quality product with an authentic and compelling heritage story – and we're excited to bring it to our customer network.'

Distribution will be supported by LibDib, providing Rocket Vodka with a scalable platform for logistics, compliance, and market access across Southern California. 'Rocket Vodka is exactly the kind of innovative craft brand LibDib was built to support. Our platform makes it easier for emerging producers to access key markets like Southern California – and we're excited to help Rocket Vodka grow its presence across the region,' said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib.

Rocket Vodka is handcrafted in California from 100% apples and Sierra Nevada mountain water, using a traditional Polish family formula. The vodka is naturally gluten-free, contains no added sugar or additives, and delivers a uniquely smooth finish with a subtle fruit character.

Rocket Vodka recently earned Best in Show Vodka and Platinum Medal honors at the 2024 L.A. Spirits Awards, further reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-rising craft vodka brands in California, the 4th-largest economy in the world.

The Southern California launch will initially focus on premium bars, restaurants, and hospitality venues across Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, with expanded retail availability planned for later phases of the rollout.

The Southern California launch will initially focus on premium bars, restaurants, and hospitality venues across Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, with expanded retail availability planned for later phases of the rollout as Rocket Vodka builds toward broader visibility ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games.

About Rocket Vodka

Founded in Menlo Park, California, Rocket Vodka is the leading California vodka handcrafted from 100% apples, distilled in the Polish tradition. Rocket Vodka is naturally gluten-free, with no sugar, additives, or artificial ingredients. The mission of Rocket Vodka is to elevate your spirits. As the official Après Spirit®, Rocket Vodka celebrates good life, good times, and peak moments with friends and family.

Rocket Vodka is available for purchase online and at select retailers across California. For more information, visit www.rocketvodka.com. To order now, visit https://www.rocketvodka.com/buy-rocket-vodka.

Media Contact

Dariusz Paczuski, Rocket Vodka, 1 6505564069, [email protected], www.rocketvodka.com

SOURCE Rocket Vodka