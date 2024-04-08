Rocket Vodka from 100% Apples Wins Best in Show Vodka at the 2024 L.A. Spirits Awards

'I am proud to carry forward my parent's apple spirit and share our passion for quality spirits with the world,' said Dariusz Paczuski, Founder of Rocket Vodka. 'These Best in Show Vodka and Platinum Medal accolades validate our commitment to creating an elevated spirit.' Post this

'We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the L.A. Spirits Awards and feature by Vinepair,' said Dariusz Paczuski, Founder of Rocket Vodka. 'Traditionally, vodka has been associated with ingredients like wheat, grains, or potatoes. While these options are widely used because they're cheap, we believe that the selection of ingredients should be based on taste and quality, rather than mere affordability. That's why we embarked on a journey to use apples and create an elevated spirit that soars above a crowded category. This award is recognition that we're on the right trajectory.'

Rocket Vodka's unique story is one of tradition and innovation. The product was inspired by the founder's family apple spirit formula, which they set out to reimagine as a premium vodka through an innovative new process. The result is a vodka that is out of this world – smooth, clean, and delicious.

'I am proud to carry forward my parent's apple spirit and share our passion for quality spirits with the world,' said Dariusz Paczuski, Founder of Rocket Vodka. 'These Best in Show Vodka and Platinum Medal accolades validate our commitment to creating an elevated spirit – and an inspiration to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.'

Rocket Vodka is the leading California vodka handcrafted from 100% apples, distilled in the Polish tradition. The mission of Rocket Vodka is to elevate your spirits. As the official Après Spirit®, Rocket Vodka celebrates good life, good times, and peak moments with friends and family.

