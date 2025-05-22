Rocket Vodka Launches the Rocket AI Bartender™, The World's First AI Bartender for the Après Spirit®

'The Rocket AI Bartender™ advances our mission to elevate your spirit and celebrate life's peak moments,' said Dariusz Paczuski, founder of Rocket Vodka. Post this

Rocket AI gives you:

Expert Knowledge: Dive deep into Rocket Vodka's handcrafted distillation process, learn about the specific apple varieties used, and understand what sets this vodka apart in a crowded market.

Personalized Recommendations: Receive tailored cocktail suggestions suited to your mood, occasion, activity, or available ingredients and mixers, embodying the versatile spirit of celebration and achievement.

Curated Launchpad Locations: Discover bars and restaurants that serve Rocket Vodka, ensuring you always know where to enjoy your favorite spirit.

Investor and Retailer Insights: Access information on partnership opportunities, reflecting Rocket Vodka's commitment to growth and community engagement.

and so much more!

'Rocket AI advances our mission to elevate your spirit and celebrate life's peak moments,' said Dariusz Paczuski, founder of Rocket Vodka. 'By merging our focus on tradition, and innovative cutting-edge AI technology, we're offering our community an unparalleled experience that honors our roots while looking to the future.'

Rocket Vodka has garnered acclaim for its quality and innovation, earning features in the Wine Enthusiast Buying Guide with 93 points and Punch Magazine Liquid Courage – and accolades such as the Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 'Best in Show Vodka' at the L.A. Spirits Awards.

The introduction of Rocket AI marks another milestone in the brand's journey to redefine and elevate the vodka experience. Built by Albers Advisory on the OpenAI Developer Platform, Rocket AI offers users an interactive and personalized journey into the world of Rocket Vodka.

Give Rocket AI a Shot

Meet Rocket AI at rocketvodka.com/rocket-ai-bartender and click the bartender icon. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the brand, Rocket AI is here to elevate your spirit with Rocket Vodka.

About Rocket Vodka

Founded in Menlo Park, California, Rocket Vodka is the leading California vodka handcrafted from 100% apples, distilled in the Polish tradition. Rocket Vodka is naturally gluten-free, with no sugar added. The mission of Rocket Vodka is to elevate your spirits. As the official Après Spirit®, Rocket Vodka celebrates good life, good times, and peak moments with friends and family.

Rocket Vodka is available for purchase online and at select retailers across the United States. For more information, visit www.rocketvodka.com. To order now, visit https://www.rocketvodka.com/buy-rocket-vodka.

