Rocketlane Targets Project Management Deficiencies with Customer-Centric PSA Software

"Rocketlane has helped its customers reduce their time-to-value by at least 15%, making life easier for businesses and their clients. That's life in the fast lane." - Srikrishnan Ganesan Post this

While the primary focus of most PM software has been on internal teams, Ganesan reminds businesses that many projects are customer-facing, warning, "This lack of alignment makes it challenging to customize views for clients or gather feedback throughout the project timeline." Traditional PM tools lack mechanisms to gauge customer sentiment in real time, leading to post-project evaluation rather than proactive adjustments.

This discrepancy highlights the need for tools that prioritize customer input and facilitate seamless communication between project managers and clients. Additionally, existing systems often rely on reactive dashboards to flag issues. In contrast, there is a growing emphasis on proactive project governance through alert mechanisms and early warning signals, addressing issues swiftly and ensuring smoother project execution.

Rocketlane brings accountability through a customer-facing experience and early-warning systems. It provides visibility for all stakeholders, which creates better discipline among collaborative teams. It is an all-in-one customer portal—a one-stop shop bringing everything together in one experience. Rocketlane offers dynamic templates based on existing customer information to create the best project plan for clients.

Enterprise projects typically require two to three meetings per week. Rocketlane removes redundancies, allowing project managers to create documents and tasks capturing ad hoc action items directly following a meeting without having to do the double work of email and copying/pasting notes into a PM tool. Rocketlane can also help to staff a project with one click and optimize balancing the workload for the entire team.

Ganesan emphasizes the importance of open collaboration: "An all-access, all-hands-on-deck approach to every element of the project life cycle saves valuable time and resources. Rocketlane has helped its customers reduce their time-to-value by at least 15%, making life easier for businesses and their clients. That's life in the fast lane."

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane stands at the forefront of redefining service delivery for modern teams. With its cutting-edge platform, Rocketlane unifies onboarding, implementation, and professional services workflows, enabling teams to collaborate efficiently with customers and deliver projects on time and within budget. By integrating projects, resources, finances, and customer experiences, Rocketlane not only streamlines operations but also significantly enhances customer satisfaction and profitability. This transformational tool offers a unique trifecta that propels businesses towards exceptional delivery performance, making it the ultimate solution for modern service teams looking to achieve world-class results. For a comprehensive understanding of Rocketlane's offerings and impact, please visit their website https://rocketlane.com/.

References:

1. "As You and I Both Know, the World of Project Management Is like a Vibrant," Project Management Practise, projectmanagementrevolution.com/Project-Management-Statistics-2023/. Accessed 11 Apr. 2024.

2. Haan, Katherine. "Remote Work Statistics and Trends in 2024." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 9 Jan. 2024, forbes.com/advisor/business/remote-work-statistics/.

3. Celoxis. "The Impact of Remote Work on Project Management: Challenges, Opportunities, and Strategies." LinkedIn, 31 Jan. 2024, linkedin.com/pulse/impact-remote-work-project-management-challenges-opportunities-9332f/.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4619

jotopr.com

SOURCE Rocketlane