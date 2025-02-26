Rocketlane Unveils Propel25 to Guide Professional Services Teams Toward Intelligent Delivery

As professional services navigate automation, AI, and budget restrictions, Rocketlane introduces Propel25—its flagship conference designed to explore paths to radical efficiency. This flagship event explores themes relevant to professional services leaders, with this year's event bringing focus on how service teams can become smarter, more agile, and AI-driven, transforming the way they operate, collaborate, and deliver value.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global AI market is set to grow by 38% in 2025, with Agentic AI emerging as one of the leading trends for the new year. (1) According to a survey of U.S. IT executives at companies with revenue over $1 billion, 37% of respondents say they are already using Agentic AI, and 93% are either extremely or very interested in exploring it. (2) Amid this shift, professional services teams face growing pressure to embrace these new tools. "Every organization is turning to AI and automation, and professional services teams cannot afford to be the exception in this increasingly competitive landscape. Yet, they've lagged behind compared to marketing, customer support, and product development teams," notes Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder of Rocketlane, a leading SaaS platform for professional services management. "That's why our 4th edition of Propel25 aims to serve as a catalyst, encouraging organizations to think big and prepare their teams to be more agile, intelligent, and efficient."
The Intelligent Delivery Organization: Overcoming AI Adoption Challenges
Even though the need for modernization in the professional services industry is evident, many still struggle to integrate AI at scale. While 44% of professionals express optimism about AI's role in their work, skepticism remains. Around 35% of organizations are still in the consideration phase, uncertain about how to integrate AI across their operations. Additionally, 70% worry about inaccurate AI responses, data security risks, and ethical concerns. (3)
Poor data quality and ineffective governance are among the biggest barriers to AI success. (4) Organizations often struggle with disconnected, unstandardized data, leading to inaccurate analyses and unreliable AI outcomes. (5) Without a solid data foundation and governance strategy, businesses risk inefficiency and missing valuable insights.
Another major reason for this hesitation is the belief that high-touch, consultative engagements leave little room for AI-driven automation, and many assume that automating professional services tasks is impractical. "Beyond these misconceptions, a closer look at the work of implementation managers, PS consultants, and other service professionals reveals numerous micro-tasks that are ideal candidates for agentic automation," explains Ganesan.
As budgets tighten, firms can no longer afford to rely on static, legacy systems —they must adopt the next generation of technology and evolve into the "Intelligent Delivery Organization." This new model embraces AI, agility, and automation, creating an adaptive, data-driven ecosystem. The key lies in a more intentional focus on where teams spend their time and which activities can be automated or augmented with AI, particularly through human-in-the-loop approaches.
Beyond Automation: How AI is Transforming Task Execution in Professional Services Delivery
While automation has historically been used to handle recurring duties, and 42% of business activities are expected to be fully automated by 2027, AI's growing capabilities are reshaping industries beyond simple efficiency gains. (5) For the Professional Services and delivery industry, AI-driven automation is a game-changer—enhancing project management, resource allocation, customer insights, knowledge management and workflow optimization.
"Professional services organizations now face the need to move from reactive problem-solving to proactive AI-led optimization, governance, and automation to future-proof their delivery and CX" points out Ganesan.
AI-driven intelligent agents are already transforming key areas of professional services by:
- Enhancing communication and project tracking – Implementing automated follow-ups, status updates, and project documentation.
- Optimizing meeting-driven workflows – Automating critical documentation tasks, reducing administrative overhead.
- Streamlining customer feedback and requirements gathering – Using AI to collect, analyze, and respond to client input more efficiently.
AI isn't just a tool—it's an intelligent teammate that can support both leaders and execution teams by taking on routine yet critical tasks. Propel25 will showcase how leading companies are making groundbreaking advances in this space, proving that AI in professional services isn't just about efficiency—it's about delivering higher quality and smarter operations.
Maximizing Impact: How Propel25 Helps Organizations Do More with Less
By embracing intelligent automation, businesses can streamline operations and empower teams to focus on high-value work. Propel25 will spotlight how teams are using AI to automate everyday tasks, actively support teammates, and introduce agents that do the work—not just recommend actions. The event will focus on execution, showcasing real-world applications of AI that enhance decision-making and improve operational agility.
Key takeaways:
- Intelligent Automation: Implement automation solutions that optimize resource use, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.
- AI-Driven Decision-Making: Integrate AI to drive productivity and provide teams with the tools to anticipate and respond to challenges faster.
- Navigating Budgetary Constraints: Propel25 stresses the importance of making strategic, data-driven investments that will sustain growth and profitability in a cost-conscious environment.
Propel, Rocketlane's flagship conference, will take place May 14–15 in San Francisco, California, and will bring together leaders in professional services and delivery for an unparalleled learning and networking experience.
As Ganesan concludes, "Propel25 invites us to rethink how we work, how we lead, and how we elevate the delivery experience—for our teams, our customers, and our industry as a whole."
About Rocketlane
Rocketlane stands at the forefront of redefining service delivery for modern teams. With its cutting-edge platform, Rocketlane unifies onboarding, implementation, and professional services workflows, enabling teams to collaborate efficiently with customers and deliver projects on time and within budget. By integrating projects, resources, finances, and customer experiences, Rocketlane not only streamlines operations but also significantly enhances customer satisfaction and profitability. This transformational tool offers a unique trifecta that propels businesses towards exceptional delivery performance, making it the ultimate solution for modern service teams looking to achieve world-class results. For a comprehensive understanding of Rocketlane's offerings and impact, please visit their website https://rocketlane.com/.
