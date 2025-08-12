Rocket.net Appoints seasoned WordPress leader Jessica Frick as General Manager

I knew right away that Jessica was not only an amazingly talented individual, but her experience and human touch align perfectly with our mission and team at Rocket.net. Post this

"Joining Rocket.net is one of the most exciting choices I've made in my career," said Frick. "Ben and the team have built something truly incredible – combining cutting-edge technology in content delivery and security with a deep commitment to customer success. I'm thrilled to help Rocket.net continue to innovate and deliver delightful, high-performance experiences worldwide."

"I first met Jessica at a hosting conference a few years ago and was blown away by her dedication and enthusiasm for the WordPress community," said Ben Gabler, CEO at Rocket.net. "I knew right away that Jessica was not only an amazingly talented individual, but her experience and human touch align perfectly with our mission and team at Rocket.net."

With Jessica leading operations, Rocket.net will continue to deliver on its 98% customer satisfaction rate, with an ultimate goal of 100%. Jessica will also work closely with Ben Gabler and the team to drive innovation with the industry-leading product set on the Rocket.net platform.

Launched in 2020, Rocket.net empowers SMBs, enterprises, and agencies of all sizes to accelerate, protect, and deploy WordPress websites worldwide. Serving over 45 billion requests and 1.5 PB of traffic a month, Rocket.net's SaaS platform enables customers to deliver their WordPress website securely within 50ms of website visitors. Rocket.net's unique and straightforward approach to hosting WordPress is backed by 24/7/365 support with a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Learn more at Rocket.net.

The WordPress® trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. Uses of the WordPress® names in this publication are for identification purposes only and do not imply an endorsement by the WordPress Foundation. Rocket.net is not endorsed, owned, or affiliated with the WordPress Foundation.

