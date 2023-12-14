RocketPowder GRCop-42 Qualified for use in Velo3D Sapphire Printers

RocketPowder GRCop-42 Produced Exclusively by KBM Advanced Materials – Available to Customers Around the Globe
FAIRFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verifying the quality of their exclusively produced RocketPowder GRCop-42 powder, KBM Advanced Materials, LLC ("KBM") has received notification from Velo3D that their independently produced copper, niobium and chromium alloy has been qualified to run on Velo's Sapphire family of printers. This is a significant achievement, as Velo3D's production tools are a market leader meeting the demand for parts in this alloy. Furthermore, the qualifying parts printed utilizing KBM's RocketPowder GRCop-42 were found to have superior thermal conductivity to parts printed in GRCop-42 powders sourced from other, more established powder producers.
GRCop-42 was originally developed and produced by NASA and is perfectly suited for space and hypersonic applications due to its high heat transfer and increased strength versus pure copper. As a leading distributor of metal powders for the 3D printing and advanced manufacturing industry, KBM noticed an uptick in requests for GRCop-42 and invested in developing their own exclusive supply chain of this hard to source speciality powder.
RocketPowder GRCop-42 took over 9 months to perfect, becoming KBM's first in-house powder offering.
Velo3D was one of the first additive manufacturing companies to work with GRCop-42. The company noticed that this material took more energy to melt with heat dissipating faster and therefore they undertook efforts to rework process parameters to achieve maximum material properties. As a result of this extensive process, Velo has qualified only three companies from which to source this material, with KBM's RocketPowder GRCop-42 achieving the the best results in thermal conductivity after HIP.
KBM CEO Kevin Kemper had confidence that RocketPowder GRCop-42 would perform well, "We formed a unique technical and production partnership to develop this specialty alloy. Meeting specifications was a challenge, but we were confident we had a repeatable and reliable process. Having our GRCop-42 added to Velo3D's list of qualified materials ensures all our customers that we are producing the highest quality powder for their production needs".
KBM's RocketPowder GRCop-42 is available for distribution to customers across the globe. For US customers, all final processing takes place in-house, ensuring a traceable, domestic, supply chain of GRCop-42 for customers that require this hard to source metal powder.
KBM Advanced Materials specializes in financing, selling, and distributing metal powder for additive manufacturing, metal injection molding (MIM), and other advanced manufacturing markets. KBM has a first-of-its-kind e-commerce marketplace that bridges the inventory gap between a dispersed customer base and larger metal powder producers. This business model offers a simpler and more efficient solution to the metal powder supply chain.
