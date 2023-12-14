RocketPowder GRCop-42 Qualified for use in Velo3D Sapphire Printers

Having our GRCop-42 added to Velo3D's list of qualified materials ensures all our customers that we are producing the highest quality powder for their production needs. Post this

RocketPowder GRCop-42 took over 9 months to perfect, becoming KBM's first in-house powder offering.

Velo3D was one of the first additive manufacturing companies to work with GRCop-42. The company noticed that this material took more energy to melt with heat dissipating faster and therefore they undertook efforts to rework process parameters to achieve maximum material properties. As a result of this extensive process, Velo has qualified only three companies from which to source this material, with KBM's RocketPowder GRCop-42 achieving the the best results in thermal conductivity after HIP.

KBM CEO Kevin Kemper had confidence that RocketPowder GRCop-42 would perform well, "We formed a unique technical and production partnership to develop this specialty alloy. Meeting specifications was a challenge, but we were confident we had a repeatable and reliable process. Having our GRCop-42 added to Velo3D's list of qualified materials ensures all our customers that we are producing the highest quality powder for their production needs".

KBM's RocketPowder GRCop-42 is available for distribution to customers across the globe. For US customers, all final processing takes place in-house, ensuring a traceable, domestic, supply chain of GRCop-42 for customers that require this hard to source metal powder.

