Rockin' Grandma's CEO Doug Womack Hits Ceremonial First Bat at Oakland Ballers Playoff Game

Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce CEO, Doug Womack, stepped up for the ceremonial first bat in support of the Oakland Ballers during a spicy celebration of community, baseball, and hot pepper sauces.

CANOGA PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last Thursday night, Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce CEO Doug Womack took to the field at Raimondi Park to hit the ceremonial first bat, energizing fans as the Oakland Ballers faced off against the Yolo High Wheelers in a high-stakes playoff game.

The Ballers, known for their underdog spirit, clinched a thrilling 1-0 victory, securing their spot in the championship game. Rockin' Grandma's proudly sponsored the game, bringing their signature spice to this exciting playoff matchup.

Doug Womack, who founded Rockin' Grandma's in 1998, commented, "Sponsoring this game and being a part of the Ballers' playoff run is exactly what we're about - bringing families and communities together for fun, exciting experiences."

The evening was a celebration not only of baseball but also of Rockin' Grandma's three beloved hot sauce flavors: Original, Sweet, and Smoky. Each sauce is crafted using the rare Manzano pepper, grown exclusively on the Womack family's farm in the Boonville, CA.

As the Ballers continue their championship quest, Rockin' Grandma's stands proudly by their side, celebrating local heroes and making every meal - or game - one to remember.

About Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce

Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce is a family-owned company based in Canoga Park, CA, known for its unique and bold hot sauce flavors. The company grows its own peppers and is committed to environmentally friendly practices.

Founded by Doug Womack in honor of his grandmother, Roz Womack, the brand continues to thrive under the leadership of the Womack family.

