Rockin' Grandma's 'Original' Hot Sauce Wins Firebrand Award

The Firebrand Award judges praised the Womack family for their dedication to quality and authenticity. They were particularly impressed with the family's practice of growing their own Manzano peppers, ensuring each batch's consistent and superior quality. The Manzano pepper, known for its crisp, fruity heat, offers a distinct taste that elevates the sauce, setting it apart from others in the category. The judges noted the sauce's ability to enhance a wide range of dishes, from grilled meats to fresh vegetables, making it a versatile choice for both everyday meals and gourmet experiences.

"We're incredibly honored to receive the Firebrand Award for Craftsmanship," said Doug Womack, founder of Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce. "The 'Original' hot sauce is the heart of our product line and a true reflection of our family's passion for flavor and tradition. It's gratifying to see our dedication to crafting high-quality hot sauces recognized on such a prestigious platform."

Rockin' Grandma's continues to uphold their commitment to environmentally friendly practices, from growing their own peppers to sustainable sourcing and packaging. The company prides itself on producing high-quality, flavorful sauces that honor their family's legacy and contribute to a healthier planet.

For more information about Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce and to purchase the award-winning 'Original' hot sauce, please visit rockingrandmashotsauce.com or contact [email protected].

About Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce

Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce is a family-owned company based in Canoga Park, CA, renowned for its unique and bold hot sauce flavors. The company grows its own peppers and is dedicated to environmentally friendly practices. Founded by Doug Womack in honor of his grandmother, Roz Womack, the brand continues to innovate and inspire with creative, high-quality sauces.

Media Contact

Marissa Lewis, Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce, 1 (818) 450-5281, [email protected], rockingrandmashotsauce.com

SOURCE Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce