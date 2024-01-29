Rockler Romance: Woodworking Classes Turn Up the Heat for Valentine's Day Date Nights

"These classes are an excellent opportunity to learn a new hobby—or sharpen your existing woodworking skills—and have a fun, unique date night to remember." Post this

"Woodworking is a great, hands-on hobby to learn with your loved one, and gives you the opportunity to make something together that you can use for years to come," says Joe Kester, VP of Retail at Rockler. "These classes are an excellent opportunity to learn a new hobby—or sharpen your existing woodworking skills—and have a fun, unique date night to remember."

Classes range in price from $80 to $200, and some registrations come with a plus-one.

In addition to these special Valentine's Day classes, Rockler stores host year-round hands-on classes for people of all woodworking skill levels to make projects like cheeseboards, bowls, pens, handles and much more. To find a store's class schedule and register for in-store classes, visit http://www.rockler.com/retail/stores.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation's premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has nearly 50 retail locations across 27 states, as well as an extensive catalog and internet operations.

To learn more about Rockler, please visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER, and follow Rockler on social media:

