Rockler Romance: Woodworking Classes Turn Up the Heat for Valentine's Day Date Nights

The classes will be held at select stores nationwide where couples can make projects like charcuterie boards, rings, decorative hearts, and more
MEDINA, Minn., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, one of the nation's largest retailers of woodworking tools and supplies, is offering special Valentine's Day classes in stores nationwide for couples to experience a unique and creative date night and try their hand at a fun new hobby together.
The special classes are scheduled for various dates through the month of February and are centered around different projects depending on the location, ranging from decorative wooden hearts to charcuterie boards and wooden rings. Some stores are also including complimentary hors d'oeuvres with their classes.
"Woodworking is a great, hands-on hobby to learn with your loved one, and gives you the opportunity to make something together that you can use for years to come," says Joe Kester, VP of Retail at Rockler. "These classes are an excellent opportunity to learn a new hobby—or sharpen your existing woodworking skills—and have a fun, unique date night to remember."
Classes range in price from $80 to $200, and some registrations come with a plus-one.
In addition to these special Valentine's Day classes, Rockler stores host year-round hands-on classes for people of all woodworking skill levels to make projects like cheeseboards, bowls, pens, handles and much more. To find a store's class schedule and register for in-store classes, visit http://www.rockler.com/retail/stores.
About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
Celebrating its 70th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation's premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has nearly 50 retail locations across 27 states, as well as an extensive catalog and internet operations.
