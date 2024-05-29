Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Announces Andy Barnes as New CEO and Celebrates 70 Years with Focus on Customer Experience and Innovation

"Across the whole company, everyone shares the same passion for woodworking and supporting our amazing customers, and I'm excited to see how we can continue to build on that strength." Post this

Rockler is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and also its development of 100-plus patents creating a deep assortment of quality products. Rockler's vision for the future is to continue to develop innovative products and share their woodworking expertise to assist all skill levels of woodworkers to create with confidence. There will also be a continued emphasis on in-store classes to invite new people into the hobby and craft of woodworking. Barnes is one of those new students, as he looks forward to learning the ropes in woodworking from Rockler's expert instructors in his new role as CEO.

"No matter their skill or experience level, Rockler is geared towards everyone who wants to create in the woodworking space," Barnes says. "What we have to offer—from our assortment to our in-store classes and expert staff—is unique in the retail space. At the end of the day, the customer gets to judge how we are doing, so we want to make sure they have a great experience every time."

Barnes comes to Rockler from Farm & Home Supply, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he was the CFO at Skybridge Americas and AMT Consumer Services. He received his MBA from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, where he was coincidentally assigned a student project and worked alongside Rockler management. Little did he know that would foreshadow his current role as CEO of the nation's lead supplier of specialty hardware, tools and other high-quality woodworking products.

