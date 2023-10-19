Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Announces Newest Social Media Challenge: The #RocklerTryThatChallenge

"Whether it's new materials that they've never worked with, or a new tool to learn and put to use, this is a great opportunity for woodworkers to dive into new areas of woodworking." —Wade Mattson, VP of Marketing at Rockler Post this

"Woodworkers are a creative group and we're hoping this challenge will inspire people to try new woodworking projects that they've had on their bucket list," says Wade Mattson, VP of Marketing at Rockler. "Whether it's new materials that they've never worked with, or a new tool to learn and put to use, this is a great opportunity for woodworkers to dive into new areas of woodworking."

The #RocklerTryThatChallenge prizes include:

1st Place—$2,500 Rockler gift card

2nd Place—$1,000 Rockler gift card

3rd Place—$500 Rockler gift card

Winners will be chosen by pro woodworkers Chris Salomone and Shaun Boyd.

"The spirit of 'Try That' means to attempt something you've been putting off, for whatever reason," says Salomone. "One of my favorite tips to give people is to take on projects that are just slightly beyond whatever they think their current skill level is. I find that most of the time, you might struggle through that project a bit, but you're usually able to handle it. And I think it's a great way to grow."

Watch Chris Salomone's #RocklerTryThatChallenge video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLgdWGEPtic

Watch Shaun Boyd's #TryThatChallenge video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0QDd7Ebf68

The #RocklerTryThatChallenge is the company's fifth season of specialty challenges. Past contests included the #RocklerPlywoodChallenge, the #RocklerBentwoodChallenge, and most recently the #RocklerHobbyChallenge, which asked people to channel their favorite hobbies into a woodworking project, the winner being an intricate, wooden electric guitar.

