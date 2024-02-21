Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Impressive Innovation to Build the Next Generation of Woodworkers

"Our innovative spirit is the true driver of [Rockler's] success, and we are always seeking out new solutions to advance the woodworking craft." Post this

"Rockler at its heart has always been an innovation company through the development of quality tools that help woodworkers with their projects," says Jackson. "We've demonstrated this through our 100-plus patents and deep assortment of products ranging from clamps to table saw accessories, jigs and more. Our innovative spirit is the true driver of our success, and we are always seeking out new solutions to advance the woodworking craft."

Jackson notes Rockler's influence with the design and creation of the Bench Cookie, advancements in dust collection systems as well as new introductions to safety in marking and measuring.

Turning Out More Woodworkers Through Classes

Jackson says a continued focus of the company is to welcome new people into the world of woodworking. In recent years, each Rockler store has undergone updates to incorporate state-of-the-art classrooms for participants of any skill level to make a project, ranging from bowls, handles for pizza cutters and cheeseboards to much more elaborate projects. In 2023, more than 14,000 people took a Rockler woodworking class and class participation has been growing 10 percent annually.

"When people try their hand at woodworking through our classes, they immediately recognize how fun, creative, and energizing the craft is," says Jackson. "Now more than ever, people are seeking out special experiences, and our woodworking classes are a way to bring families and friends together to make something they can be proud of and build on their woodworking skills."

Nationwide Celebrations on Founder's Birthday Weekend

Started in 1954, Rockler is celebrating its 70th anniversary on February 24 surrounding the birthday of its founder Nordy Rockler, born on 2/22/1922. The anniversary celebration will include events at each of its 48 stores featuring drawings for giveaways, special sales and product demonstrations. Plus, the first 70 people to visit each store will receive a prize.

"Rockler has a proud tradition that is built on our company's true focus of helping woodworkers," says Jackson. "It's wonderful to see how the company has grown and advanced over the past 70 years because of our great partnership with woodworking communities across America."

