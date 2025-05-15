RockStock Launches in Salt Lake City August 2 with a Full-Sensory Classic Rock Experience

"These bands deliver remarkably authentic recreations of rock legends, captivating fans craving live music they love," said co-founder Scott Kerr. "With expansive 'front row' lawn seating and comfortable stadium seats, we're redefining the festival experience." Post this

More than just a concert, RockStock is a full-sensory celebration of the music you grew up loving. Experience your favorite classic rock hits performed live under the open sky. Kick back, relax, dance, and sing along as the breeze rolls in and the sunset reflects on the Wasatch Mountains. With a drink in hand and the moon rising overhead, you'll be transported to a time when the music truly meant something.

This year's lineup features five of the nation's most elite tribute bands, hailing from across North America:

Barracuda – A tribute to Heart ( Nashville, TN )

) Epic Eagles – A tribute to the Eagles ( Toronto, ON , Canada )

, ) Queen Flash – A tribute to Queen ( Montreal, QC , Canada )

– A tribute to Queen ( , ) Still They Ride – A tribute to Journey ( Denver, CO )

) Draw the Line – A tribute to Aerosmith ( Boston, MA )

With the stage set against the wall in center field, Smith's Ballpark offers expansive, 'front row' lawn seating in the outfield—placing fans even closer to the action than traditional stadium seats. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, short chairs, and a group of friends to sing along to iconic rock anthems while the sunset reflects on the Wasatch Mountains.

Onsite activities will include appearances by local city and county representatives, radio personalities, and social media influencers, with food and beer trucks providing refreshments throughout the evening. A limited VIP section—which includes access to a private area with special food and drinks, and private bathrooms—will be offered as an add-on via the website.

"These bands deliver remarkably authentic recreations of rock legends, captivating fans craving live music they love," said co-founder Scott Kerr. "With expansive 'front row' lawn seating and comfortable stadium seats, we're redefining the festival experience."

RockStock plans to expand to six to eight regional cities within the first year, with the goal of becoming a national touring celebration of classic rock.

