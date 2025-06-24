RockStock Rolls into Boise Sept. 13 with a Full-Sensory Classic Rock Experience

"These bands deliver remarkably authentic recreations of rock legends, captivating fans craving live music they love," said co-founder Scott Kerr. "With intimate lawn seating and the electric atmosphere of a stadium under the stars, RockStock is more than a concert—it's an experience." Post this

More than just a concert, RockStock is a full-sensory celebration of the songs you grew up loving—performed live under the stars. Feel the groove, sing along, and relive the glory days of rock as the sky turns to twilight and guitars take center stage.

This year's powerhouse lineup includes the best tribute bands from around the country:

Barracuda – A tribute to Heart ( Nashville, TN )

) Hotel California – A tribute to The Eagles ( Toronto, ON , Canada )

, ) Queen Flash – A tribute to Queen ( Montreal, QC , Canada )

, ) Still They Ride – A tribute to Journey ( Denver, CO )

) Last Child – A tribute to Aerosmith ( Long Island , NY)

With the stage set against the outfield wall, Memorial Stadium offers expansive, up-close lawn seating that puts fans even closer to the music than traditional seats. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, low-back chairs, and friends ready to rock. The evening also features appearances by local Boise leaders, radio DJs, and influencers, plus a variety of food trucks, beer, and activities. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a private area with upgraded food and drinks.

"These bands deliver remarkably authentic recreations of rock legends, captivating fans craving live music they love," said co-founder Scott Kerr. "With intimate lawn seating and the electric atmosphere of a stadium under the stars, RockStock is more than a concert—it's an experience."

Following its successful summer launch, RockStock is expanding to additional cities across the West, with plans to become a national celebration of classic rock.

About RockStock, LLC

Founded in 2025, RockStock, LLC was created by Scott Kerr and Collin Surles, two longtime veterans of Olympic ceremonies, Super Bowl halftime shows, and nationally recognized festivals. RockStock transforms minor league stadiums into immersive music venues, celebrating the golden age of rock through world-class production, tribute performances, and a powerful sense of community. Learn more at https://rockstocktour.com.

About RockStock, LLC Founders

Scott Kerr

A pioneer in event production, Scott has created and managed iconic events, including Oldies Fest Music Festival, Salt Lake City Marathon, NHL Celebrity Hockey Game, Ironman Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, Bangkok Midnight Marathon, and Wonder Woman College Race Series. He has orchestrated ceremonies for MLB, NFL, NASCAR, and college bowl games. Drawing on his thorough understanding of strategic activation tactics, he delivers impeccable, turnkey events with exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.

Collin Surles

Collin Surles brings precision and creativity to every project, with a track record of shaping major events like the Atlanta and Salt Lake Olympic Opening Ceremonies, World Cup ceremonies, and Super Bowl halftime shows. As founder of The Monster Mural, he crafted event activations for brands like TD Bank, Macy's, and LL Bean. Collin developed budgets for the Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee and directed live music for nonprofit galas, ensuring flawless execution for events ranging from 4,000-person corporate parties to intimate auctions.

Media Contact

Melinda Meier, RockStock, 801-484-2888, [email protected]

SOURCE RockStock