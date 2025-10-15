Rockton Ventures Acquires Tradeport USA, Accelerating Growth in Reverse Logistics Innovation

Tradeport USA, now part of Rockton Ventures, is strengthening its role as a leader in reverse logistics. The company's new ownership brings deep e-commerce and operations expertise to help clients turn returned product into revenue through faster, smarter logistics solutions.

Dover, N.H., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tradeport USA, a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in reverse logistics and customer returns management, today announced its acquisition by Rockton Ventures, led by CEO Drew Rudebusch. The acquisition marks a major step in Tradeport's continued growth and strengthens its position as a leader helping retailers and e-commerce brands turn returns into revenue.

Founded in 2002, Tradeport USA has earned a strong reputation for operational excellence and reliability. Since 2019, the company has been backed by Echelon Partners, Potentiate Ventures, and multiple other individual investors who guided its expansion and built a robust operational foundation.

Under the new ownership of Drew Rudebusch and Brianna Zier, Tradeport is poised to accelerate innovation and scale. The leadership duo brings over 30 years of combined experience in operations, logistics, and merchandising across top e-commerce companies including zulily, Chewy, Walmart, and Amazon. Their focus is on enhancing efficiency, transparency, and client profitability through smarter, more adaptive reverse logistics programs.

"We're proud of the growth and impact Tradeport has achieved," said Eytan Wiener, Founder of Potentiate Ventures and marketing advisor to Tradeport. "With a renewed focus on innovation and client outcomes, we're confident the company will continue to deliver exceptional value and drive measurable results for its partners."

"This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to combine our experience with Tradeport's strong foundation," said Drew Rudebusch, CEO of Tradeport. "We're scaling operations, expanding capabilities, and helping brands recover more revenue by simplifying the complex world of returns management."

The acquisition underscores Tradeport's commitment to speed, efficiency, and sustainability in the reverse logistics industry. The company's tailored programs help brands and retailers maximize recovery value from customer returns and overstock through remarketing, return-to-stock, and return-to-vendor (RTV) services or fully managed end-to-end solutions.

The transition was completed in Q2 2025 with no disruption to existing client programs. Looking forward, Tradeport will invest in expanded warehouse capacity, upgraded technology systems, and service innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of modern retail and e-commerce clients.

About Tradeport

Headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire, Tradeport is a full-service 3PL specializing in reverse logistics and customer returns processing. Tradeport partners with retailers, e-commerce sellers, and distributors to streamline returns operations and recover maximum product value. Through custom programs and transparent pricing, Tradeport delivers operational excellence and flexibility across nearly any consumer category, including personal electronics, computers, musical instruments, pro audio, photo and video equipment, automotive, home and garden, and more.

