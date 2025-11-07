Rockwell Automation Welcomes Logical Systems Inc (LSI) as a Platinum Partner in its PartnerNetwork™

"Platinum status is the highest level of partnership within the Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner Program, reserved for less than 1% of our partners." Post this

"Platinum status is achieved by invite only and is the highest level of partnership within the Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner Program," said Sidney Sollazo, Regional Vice President, North America Market Access at Rockwell Automation. "It is an exclusive recognition reserved for less than 1% of our partners, and we are proud to welcome LSI as our newest Platinum partner."

Rockwell Automation partners with companies that demonstrate expertise in delivering solutions that complement Rockwell Automation technologies. Platinum status indicates that these partners offer an exceptional customer experience, backed by proven skills and a track record of success, resulting in a clear competitive advantage. Recognition at this level is widely viewed as a strategic opportunity, promoting growth, innovation, and unlocking market potential for both organizations.

"We are excited and honored to be named a Rockwell Automation Platinum Partner. This recognizes our continued collaboration and shared commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients," said Nick Riggio, President of LSI. "Leveraging our world-class expertise together with Rockwell Automation's global capabilities and diverse product portfolio enables us to deliver superior projects and results to our clients."

For more information on Rockwell Automation's System Integrator Program or to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About Logical Systems Inc (LSI)

LSI is a leading global systems integrator providing process improvement, electrical engineering, automation, and digital transformation solutions. It employs more than 350 skilled individuals worldwide, with offices in Memphis (HQ) & Jackson, TN; Golden, CO; Little Rock, AR; Milwaukee, WI; Murray & Bowling Green, KY; Phoenix, AZ; Rossville, GA; Dodge City, KS; Cartersville, GA; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; and Taipei, Taiwan. To learn more, visit www.logicalsysinc.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs about 23,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork™ is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program | Rockwell Automation United States.

Media Contact

Charley Rastle, Logical Systems Inc, 1 (901) 377-5574, [email protected], https://www.logicalsysinc.com/

SOURCE Logical Systems Inc