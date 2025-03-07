Rockwood Offers Liability Insurance for Members of Volunteer Church Security Teams

"Houses of worship are increasingly becoming the targets of hostile acts. Churches are turning to their congregants to voluntarily provide protection," says Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President of Rockwood Programs. Post this

"Unfortunately, the display of devotion demonstrated by the volunteers will not be enough to shield them from personal liability in the event they are forced to respond to an incident," continues Clark. Many traditional insurance policies purchased by Churches do not cover the work of these non-professional security teams. Insurance firm Rockwood Programs has partnered with Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company to develop a product specifically designed to address this coverage gap.

The Volunteer Church Security product offers liability limits up to $300,000 per security team member, subject to a $1,000,000 policy aggregate. There is no deductible. Coverage can be broadened to include services held at any satellite location. Claims administration is provided by Wilson Elser – an internationally recognized law firm with a reputation for providing an advocacy defense for its clients. All policyholders also receive access to a hotline staffed by knowledgeable attorneys.

Policies are underwritten through member companies of Fortegra, rated A- ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. Interested parties can learn more about this valuable coverage by accessing Rockwood's website at http://www.rockwoodinsurance.com.

