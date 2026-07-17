Rockwood Retirement Communities Leaders Received Innovation for Impact Award

"Andy and Dan saw an opportunity to fundamentally improve the healthcare experience for our residents and turned that vision into reality," said Jim Maxwell, President and CEO of Rockwood Retirement Communities. Post this

Their leadership extended beyond recruiting a physician. Gorton and DeBoise oversaw the transformation of existing office space into a fully functional medical clinic and partnered with the Rockwood Residents' Foundation to secure funding for essential medical equipment, ensuring the clinic was equipped to provide high-quality care from day one.

What began as a pilot program quickly exceeded expectations. Within its first year, Dr. Swiggum's practice reached full capacity, serving more than 200 residents and maintaining a waitlist of more than 50 individuals. The clinic has reduced barriers to healthcare, strengthened continuity of care, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from residents and their families.

Building on this success, Gorton and DeBoise are expanding on-campus healthcare services to include regular access to dental, vision, hearing, medical-grade foot care, vaccinations, and dedicated nursing services. These additions reflect Rockwood's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, resident-centered care that supports healthy aging and independence.

"Andy and Dan saw an opportunity to fundamentally improve the healthcare experience for our residents and turned that vision into reality," said Jim Maxwell, President and CEO of Rockwood Retirement Communities. "Their innovative thinking, collaborative leadership, and commitment to resident well-being have created a model of care that is making a meaningful difference every day. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their extraordinary work."

The Innovation for Impact Award recognizes leaders whose creativity, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions create lasting, measurable improvements. Gorton and DeBoise's work exemplifies those qualities by establishing a sustainable healthcare model that is redefining care delivery within a LifePlan Retirement Community.

Rockwood Retirement Communities is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing exceptional senior living experiences through innovative services, compassionate care, and vibrant communities. With a focus on wellness, independence, and lifelong vitality, Rockwood continues to create opportunities for residents to thrive while setting new standards for excellence in senior living. Rockwood Retirement Communities operates Rockwood South Hill, Rockwood at Whitworth and Appleway Court. For more information, please visit www.rockwoodretirement.org.

Media Contact

John Anstey, Anstey Hodge, 1 5405564600, [email protected], https://www.rockwoodretirement.org/

SOURCE Rockwood Retirement Communities