Rocky Hill Pharmacy Owners Champion Conservation with Donation to Friends of the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The owners of Rocky Hill Pharmacy in Knoxville, Tenn. have donated to Friends of the Smokies, supporting efforts to preserve the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This contribution aligns with the pharmacy's goal of backing organizations focused on environmental protection and conservation.

Friends of the Smokies, established in 1993, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Through fundraising, education, and community outreach, Friends of the Smokies supports various initiatives, including wildlife conservation, trail maintenance, and environmental education programs. Their efforts ensure that the park remains a pristine natural sanctuary for future generations to enjoy.

"We are thrilled to support Friends of the Smokies," said Tiffany Haney, owner of Rocky Hill Pharmacy. "As a community-focused pharmacy, we recognize the importance of preserving the natural beauty and resources of the Smoky Mountains. The park is not only a local treasure but also a vital part of our region's heritage and ecosystem. By supporting Friends of the Smokies, we hope to contribute to the sustainability and protection of this beautiful landscape."

The support from Rocky Hill Pharmacy will aid in various conservation projects, including habitat restoration, wildlife protection, and educational programs. These initiatives align with the pharmacy's mission to promote overall health and well-being, not just for individuals but for the community and environment as a whole.

Rocky Hill Pharmacy, founded by Tiffany Haney, a University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy alumna, has always prioritized personalized healthcare and community involvement. Since its inception, the pharmacy has provided a comprehensive range of services, including custom medication compounding, wellness consultations, and medication synchronization.

Located at 7660 S Northshore Drive, Rocky Hill Pharmacy has been a trusted healthcare provider in Knoxville since 2018. The pharmacy ensures personalized service, including custom compounding for people and pets. The pharmacy offers a full range of services, from prescription medications to wellness consultations, and stocks a variety of health products. Their community involvement and friendly approach make them a valued healthcare partner.

