'Rocky Linux from CIQ' Arrives, Built for Enterprises with Compliance Requirements for Indemnification, Security SLOs

"When you get Rocky Linux from CIQ, you're getting a premium offering and up-leveled commercial experience with respect to validation and compliance," said Gregory M. Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ and founder of Rocky Linux. "Rocky Linux from CIQ meets the needs of organizations who want to run community Rocky Linux within their IT infrastructure but need contractual guarantees and mitigation to liabilities that the open source community can not provide. Now you can have the best of both worlds."

Technical features of Rocky Linux from CIQ include:

Rocky Linux and RHEL 1:1 compatibility: Rocky Linux from CIQ is identical to the open source (community version) of Rocky Linux—stand-alone, enterprise-grade and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

CVE remediation SLOs: CIQ guarantees patching of critical CVEs within service level objectives (SLOs).

Package supply chain validation: Verified packages are hosted in U.S.-based repositories and mirrored across regions globally to stay close to customer data centers.

Private repository access: A subscription to Rocky Linux grants access to the CIQ private repositories for Rocky Linux packages, images, ISOs and container images. This delivers a trusted, commercially backed source to meet security and compliance needs.

Migration script: Users can seamlessly migrate existing Rocky Linux systems to CIQ repositories (no other changes required).

Rocky Linux from CIQ is available with an annual subscription. Support is available separately with a variety of service levels to choose from. For more information, visit https://ciq.com/products/rocky-linux/ and read the blog: https://ciq.com/blog/rocky-linux-from-ciq-overview/.

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions that operate at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

