Rocky Linux Named a Digital Public Good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance

The DPGA is a multi-stakeholder initiative with a mission to accelerate the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in low- and middle-income countries by facilitating the discovery, development, use of and investment in digital public goods. Digital public goods are open source software, open data, open artificial intelligence models, open standards and open content that adhere to privacy and other applicable laws and best practices, do no harm and help attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Rocky Linux receiving recognition as a Digital Public Good is a testament to the Rocky Linux community's commitment to honorable principles beyond our stated mission," said Brian Clemens, vice president of the RESF. "While our core focus is on providing an Enterprise Linux distribution, we are dedicated to doing so in a way that serves the common good, upholds digital rights and supports other aspects of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

About RESF

The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) helps open source projects thrive with a structure that ensures a balanced and fair distribution of community control while specifically enabling enterprise use-cases, vendors and commercial entities. The charter and bylaws detail an inclusive management framework, and commitment to accountability that ensures the longevity and success of our hosted open source projects and their respective communities. More at https://www.resf.org/.

