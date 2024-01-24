Rocky's Ace Hardware Grows to 50 Stores, Adding Two Massachusetts Locations

Rocky's Ace Hardware, one of the country's largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers, will acquire two Massachusetts stores, growing to 50 locations in nine states. The Falcone family will purchase the Smith family's Cape Ann stores – Smith Hardware & Lumber in Rockport and Hometown Ace Hardware in Gloucester. The sale is slated to become final in March 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocky's Ace Hardware, one of the country's largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers, today announces its planned acquisition of two Massachusetts stores, growing to 50 locations in nine states. The Falcone family will purchase the Smith family's Cape Ann stores – Smith Hardware & Lumber in Rockport and Hometown Ace Hardware in the Gloucester Shopping Center in Gloucester. The sale is slated to become final in March 2024.
"The Smith's and Rocky's stores have been part of the Ace family for decades and we have always deeply admired the way the Smith's commitment to their employees as well as their customer connection and hometown values mirror our own," said Rocky's Ace Hardware President and CEO Rocco J. Falcone II. "As we approach our 100th anniversary as a family-owned and -operated business, we are excited to become part of the Cape Ann community and continue the Smith family's incredible legacy."
Both the Falcones and the Smiths pride themselves on customer focus in a friendly, neighborhood hardware store setting. Their commitment to family shines through – starting with their employees and extending out through all the ways they work hard to support their neighbors.
In fact, the Falcones have a tradition of putting down roots in each of their Rocky's store neighborhoods. Over the years, customer donations done as Round-Ups at the register have supported Children's Miracle Network, Little Smiles, local animal shelters and more.
"The decision to sell the stores was not an easy one – we are marking 150 years in business this year," said Smith Hardware & Lumber and Hometown Ace Hardware President Jay R. Smith. "Knowing how closely the Falcone family shares our values – respect for the employees, appreciation of the customers, and being part of the community – gives us real confidence as we pass the torch. We wish success to the Falcones, and we have every confidence that the team will continue to do us proud in these two great stores."
Customers who visit the stores will continue to see the same friendly faces as there are no plans for staffing changes, added Falcone. Day-to-day operations will continue as usual.
Smith Hardware & Lumber, today located at 3 Station Square in Rockport, opened as L.E. Smith Hardware in 1874. The Smith Family opened Hometown Ace Hardware at 231 Gloucester Crossing Road in the Gloucester Shopping Center in 2010.
About Rocky's Ace Hardware
Rocky's Ace Hardware, your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling, has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, MA in 1926. From one modest store to now 50 convenient locations throughout Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Rocky's has become one of the country's largest Ace Hardware dealers, noted for its exceptional customer service and vast product selection. For more information, visit rockys.com.
