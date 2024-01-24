Rocky's Ace Hardware Grows to 50 Stores, Adding Two Massachusetts Locations

Both the Falcones and the Smiths pride themselves on customer focus in a friendly, neighborhood hardware store setting. Their commitment to family shines through – starting with their employees and extending out through all the ways they work hard to support their neighbors. Post this

Both the Falcones and the Smiths pride themselves on customer focus in a friendly, neighborhood hardware store setting. Their commitment to family shines through – starting with their employees and extending out through all the ways they work hard to support their neighbors.

In fact, the Falcones have a tradition of putting down roots in each of their Rocky's store neighborhoods. Over the years, customer donations done as Round-Ups at the register have supported Children's Miracle Network, Little Smiles, local animal shelters and more.

"The decision to sell the stores was not an easy one – we are marking 150 years in business this year," said Smith Hardware & Lumber and Hometown Ace Hardware President Jay R. Smith. "Knowing how closely the Falcone family shares our values – respect for the employees, appreciation of the customers, and being part of the community – gives us real confidence as we pass the torch. We wish success to the Falcones, and we have every confidence that the team will continue to do us proud in these two great stores."

Customers who visit the stores will continue to see the same friendly faces as there are no plans for staffing changes, added Falcone. Day-to-day operations will continue as usual.

Smith Hardware & Lumber, today located at 3 Station Square in Rockport, opened as L.E. Smith Hardware in 1874. The Smith Family opened Hometown Ace Hardware at 231 Gloucester Crossing Road in the Gloucester Shopping Center in 2010.

About Rocky's Ace Hardware

Rocky's Ace Hardware, your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling, has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, MA in 1926. From one modest store to now 50 convenient locations throughout Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Rocky's has become one of the country's largest Ace Hardware dealers, noted for its exceptional customer service and vast product selection. For more information, visit rockys.com.

