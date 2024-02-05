Rocky's Ace Hardware raises nearly $97,000 with 'Round Up for Kids' campaigns

"It is our honor to support CMN and the important work they do for children in our communities," said Rocky's Ace Hardware President Rocco J. Falcone II. "We are grateful for our customers—without their generosity, this campaign wouldn't be possible." Post this

Hospitals benefitting from the round-up included:

Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Maine

Baystate Children's Hospital in Massachusetts

Boston Children's Hospital in Massachusetts

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania

in Children's Specialized Hospital in New Jersey

Connecticut Children's Medical Center

Dayton Children's Hospital in Ohio

Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island

Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in New York

UF Health Shands Children's Hospital in Florida

"It is our honor to support CMN and the important work they do for children in our communities," Falcone said. "We are grateful for our customers—without their generosity, this campaign wouldn't be possible."

Since 1983, CMN Hospitals have helped fill funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

