Rocky's Ace Hardware raises nearly $97,000 with 'Round Up for Kids' campaigns

48 stores across 9 states participated in two campaigns benefitting the Children's Miracle Network
SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocky's Ace Hardware, one of the country's largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 48 locations in nine states, hosted two "Round Up for Kids" fundraisers in 2023—in April and November (and December in Ohio)—raising a grand total of $96,927.12. During the campaigns, customers rounded up their purchase totals to the next dollar. The difference was donated to the Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital nearest to each store.
"More than decking our stores in garland and lights, it's this Round Up event that marks the holiday season for us," said Rocky's Ace Hardware President Rocco J. Falcone II. "We are proud to support CMN in helping more than 10 million kids each year."
Hospitals benefitting from the round-up included:
- Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Maine
- Baystate Children's Hospital in Massachusetts
- Boston Children's Hospital in Massachusetts
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania
- Children's Specialized Hospital in New Jersey
- Connecticut Children's Medical Center
- Dayton Children's Hospital in Ohio
- Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island
- Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in New York
- UF Health Shands Children's Hospital in Florida
"It is our honor to support CMN and the important work they do for children in our communities," Falcone said. "We are grateful for our customers—without their generosity, this campaign wouldn't be possible."
Since 1983, CMN Hospitals have helped fill funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.
About Rocky's Ace Hardware
Rocky's Ace Hardware, your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling, has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, MA, in 1926. From one modest store to now 48 convenient locations throughout Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Rocky′s has become one of the country's largest Ace Hardware dealers, noted for its exceptional customer service and vast product selection. For more information, visit rockys.com.
Contact: Sue Spiry or Michelle Abdow
413-787-1133
[email protected]
SOURCE Rocky’s Ace Hardware
