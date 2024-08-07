RocNation and Dussé Sponsor Grammy Winner DIXSON's Star-Studded Birthday Bash in Los Angeles Powered by LOOP and The Goldwing Group

I'm really thankful to be alive. I've had a year worth celebrating. This also felt like a preliminary celebration for finishing my new album, and I'm so excited to share it with the world. Post this

Sponsored by RocNation and D'Ussé, the party catered to guests with luxurious craft cognac cocktails, photo booth memories provided by Gif Cube, and sounds curated by Dave Chappelle's resident DJ Trauma alongside LA's own DJ Carisma. Attendees received gifts including $50 dining certificates to experience the culinary delight of hotspot Hollywood Burger, free wellness sessions from Melanin+ body sculpting, frequency-enabled PerformH2O hydration from lifestyle brand The Evolved Co., with a limited number of guests receiving future stays at the prestigious Algodon Mansion Hotel in Buenos Aires. The event was co-produced by LOOP and The Goldwing Group, both renowned for their exceptional cultural marketing and experiential event production capabilities, ensuring that every detail was perfectly designed.

The Spare Room, an illustrious gaming and cocktail lounge hidden within the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, provided a unique and engaging backdrop for the celebration. Complete with two vintage bowling lanes and an atmosphere that combines innovative cocktails, music, design, and the camaraderie of gaming, the venue buzzed with excitement as industry insiders, friends, and fans gathered to honor DIXSON's contributions to music and a collective toast to his future endeavors. The attention to detail in the venue exuded a sense of authenticity, intimacy, and comfort, making it a perfect setting to celebrate the musical genius.

Reflecting on the occasion, DIXSON shared, "On the day before my birthday, my friend and musical collaborator Michael Armstead called me and said, 'people don't make it to our age.' I sat with that for hours. We can quickly forget that this life is short. So walking into my party and seeing so many people I love, and who love me, filled me with intense gratitude. I'm really thankful to be alive. I've had a year worth celebrating. This also felt like a preliminary celebration for finishing my new album, and I'm so excited to share it with the world."

As DIXSON continues to ascend in the music industry, his contributions showcase his ability to blend innovation with heartfelt storytelling. His recent works, including his collaboration on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning project and his own solo ventures, highlight his versatility and dedication to his craft.

