RocNation and Dussé Sponsor Grammy Winner DIXSON's Star-Studded Birthday Bash in Los Angeles Powered by LOOP and The Goldwing Group

Celebrity Guests Kehlani, Leven Kali, DJ Trauma, DJ Carisma, Jae Murphy, Nafessa Williams, Daphnique Springs Attend to Celebrate DIXSON's Birthday in Anticipation of His Full-Length Debut Album
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RocNation Artist and Sony Music Publishing Songwriter and Producer DIXSON recently commemorated his birthday in speakeasy style at The Spare Room inside the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Renowned for his Grammy Award-Winning, Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated work with superstars like Beyoncé and Kehlani, DIXSON's star-studded affair attracted many of the entertainment industry's most elite creatives. Among the intimate group of tastemakers gathered were Grammy-nominated Singer-Songwriter Kehlani, Grammy Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Leven Kali, International DJ and Producer Jae Murphy, Actress Nafessa Williams, and Comedian Daphnique Springs. Guests engaged in a night of bowling fun and revelry to honor DIXSON's exponential rise as a widely recognizable figure in contemporary music, fueling excitement for his highly-anticipated full-length solo album currently in production.
DIXSON has carved a unique lane in the music world with an exceptional mastery of his gifts as a performing artist, songwriter, and producer. His distinguished multi-platinum collaborations include projects with Beyoncé on her critically acclaimed 'Cowboy Carter' and contributions to Kehlani's new album 'CRASH,' alongside a long discography of works with artists such as Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Rapsody, and Pharrell Williams. His resonant solo EP projects 'Lovers and Friends' and '004DAISY' represent a prelude to a slew of upcoming immersive collaborations with several of music's biggest names for his official RocNation debut album. DIXSON's journey from a young prodigy to a celebrated and sought-after artist illustrates his creative evolution and longstanding cultural impact.
Sponsored by RocNation and D'Ussé, the party catered to guests with luxurious craft cognac cocktails, photo booth memories provided by Gif Cube, and sounds curated by Dave Chappelle's resident DJ Trauma alongside LA's own DJ Carisma. Attendees received gifts including $50 dining certificates to experience the culinary delight of hotspot Hollywood Burger, free wellness sessions from Melanin+ body sculpting, frequency-enabled PerformH2O hydration from lifestyle brand The Evolved Co., with a limited number of guests receiving future stays at the prestigious Algodon Mansion Hotel in Buenos Aires. The event was co-produced by LOOP and The Goldwing Group, both renowned for their exceptional cultural marketing and experiential event production capabilities, ensuring that every detail was perfectly designed.
The Spare Room, an illustrious gaming and cocktail lounge hidden within the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, provided a unique and engaging backdrop for the celebration. Complete with two vintage bowling lanes and an atmosphere that combines innovative cocktails, music, design, and the camaraderie of gaming, the venue buzzed with excitement as industry insiders, friends, and fans gathered to honor DIXSON's contributions to music and a collective toast to his future endeavors. The attention to detail in the venue exuded a sense of authenticity, intimacy, and comfort, making it a perfect setting to celebrate the musical genius.
Reflecting on the occasion, DIXSON shared, "On the day before my birthday, my friend and musical collaborator Michael Armstead called me and said, 'people don't make it to our age.' I sat with that for hours. We can quickly forget that this life is short. So walking into my party and seeing so many people I love, and who love me, filled me with intense gratitude. I'm really thankful to be alive. I've had a year worth celebrating. This also felt like a preliminary celebration for finishing my new album, and I'm so excited to share it with the world."
As DIXSON continues to ascend in the music industry, his contributions showcase his ability to blend innovation with heartfelt storytelling. His recent works, including his collaboration on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning project and his own solo ventures, highlight his versatility and dedication to his craft.
For more information about DIXSON and to stay updated on his upcoming album, visit RocNation.com and follow him on social media @DIXSON.
Media Contact
Crystal Willis, LOOP, 1 8187704582, [email protected], https://Loopstudios.com
Antoinette Williams, LOOP, [email protected], loopstudios.com
SOURCE DIXSON
Share this article