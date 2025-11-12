RodentPro.com® Announces First Recipient of 2025 Animal Advocate Scholarship

Ongoing Scholarship Program Supports Future Leaders in Animal Welfare and Conservation
EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RodentPro.com®, a leading provider of premium-quality animal food and supplies since 1993, is proud to announce the recipient of its 2025 Animal Advocate Scholarship. This newly established initiative supports students who demonstrate a commitment to advancing animal welfare, wildlife conservation and responsible animal care practices.
The RodentPro.com Animal Advocate Scholarship was created to empower the next generation of animal care professionals, wildlife rehabilitators and passionate advocates who share the company's dedication to ethical practices and the long-term well-being of animals. The inaugural scholarship has been awarded to, Miranda Tagliamonte, selected from a competitive national applicant pool. She exemplifies a deep commitment to protecting the lives of animals through education, research and active community engagement.
"Our mission has always been rooted in supporting those who dedicate their lives to the responsible care of animals," said the RodentPro.com team. "Through the Animal Advocate Scholarship, we are investing in the future of animal welfare by recognizing students who are driving real change in their communities and beyond. Their dedication, insight and passion inspire continued progress in animal science and conservation."
The Animal Advocate Scholarship reflects RodentPro.com's ongoing commitment to educational advancement in the fields of animal welfare, rehabilitation and environmental stewardship. This annual scholarship is open to college-bound and undergraduate students across the United States, welcoming both new and returning applicants each year. By offering recurring financial support, RodentPro.com aims to strengthen leadership and innovation within animal care, fostering lasting impact through education, advocacy and hands-on experience.
For more information about the Animal Advocate Scholarship, including eligibility requirements and application timelines, visit: https://www.rodentpro.com/pages/scholarship.
