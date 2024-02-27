Rodin Books announces the release of "Big Bet Leadership: Your Transformation Playbook for Winning in the Hyper-Digital Era"

"In a business environment that's more volatile and competitive than ever, Big Bet Leadership provides counter-intuitive and provocative tactics for systematic growth," said Arthur Klebanoff, CEO of Rodin Books. Post this

"In a business environment that's more volatile and competitive than ever, Big Bet Leadership provides counter-intuitive and provocative tactics for systematic growth," said Arthur Klebanoff, CEO of Rodin Books. "Rossman, a Big Bets legend, and McCaffrey have integrated research and years of frontline experience into a guide that's both practical and profound."

The book covers Big Bet Thinking, Big Bet Environment and Big Bet Management, ensuring that leaders create clarity, maintain velocity and prioritize risk and value effectively.

The dedicated website, www.BigBetLeadership.com, offers additional resources such as a journal, frameworks, videos, case studies and a custom GPT to aid readers in applying the book's principles.

Big Bet Leadership is for executives at any size company, non-profits and public sector entities alike.

Embrace the opportunity to transform your approach to leadership and strategic initiatives with this essential read.

Praise for Big Bet Leadership

"Most books merely extol the virtues and mandate for transformation, urging you to transform without truly instructing how. Big Bet Leadership is a masterstroke, daring to present an empowering gameplan suited for digital transformations or any vital strategic initiative. It is more than just a call to action, it's a blueprint for success. Bravo!" — Jeff Dirks, CTO of TrueBlue

"At Amazon in 2002, John and I led Amazon's big bet, the launch of the Amazon Marketplace. Today, John advises my technology company which is designing the next generation enterprise AI productivity network protocol. In Big Bet Leadership, John provides keen insights on creating clarity with pace and avoiding big bets with bad leadership by asking the right questions." — Jim Harding, CEO & Founder of GrokIt

"Big Bet Leadership outlines a groundbreaking guide for enterprises navigating the treacherous path of transformation and innovation. Packed with actionable strategies, this compelling book redefines the playbook for senior management, urging leaders to rethink their methods, foster a dynamic environment and take the reins of change." — Mike Steep, founder, Disruptive Technology & Digital Cities Program, Stanford University; former SVP Xerox PARC

"This playbook is destined to be a cult classic for business leaders and their advisors to change the trajectory and future of their business, their culture and their leadership techniques. Don't proceed with your transformation without Big Bet Leadership." — Joel Bines, board member & advisor, retired AlixPartners Managing Director, author of The Metail Economy

"Ninety percent of the world knows they need to change. Only 10% are ready to change. Big Bet Leadership is for that 10%." — Dr. Mark Goulston, author of Just Listen and Talking to Crazy; UCLA professor of psychiatry, former FBI and police hostage negotiation trainer

About the Authors

John Rossman is an executive coach and advisor, keynote speaker and founder of Rossman Partners. He is an early Amazon executive with key responsibilities in launching the Amazon Marketplace business in 2002, and author of the bestselling books, The Amazon Way and Think Like Amazon. He has advised and served as an interim leader to large enterprises such as the Gates Foundation, Microsoft, and T-Mobile.

Kevin McCaffrey is a former McKinsey consultant. He led enterprise strategy, operations, and new business ventures at T-Mobile and Google. He is now a partner at Rossman Partners.

About Rodin Books: Rodin Books is a premier publisher specializing in business, leadership, and professional development titles. Led by industry veteran Arthur Klebanoff, Rodin Books is dedicated to empowering leaders and professionals with knowledge and insights that drive success and innovation. For more information, visit www.rodinbooks.com.

About Rossman Partners: Rossman Partners provides keynotes, solutions and advisory capability to help management solve wicked problems in their business and build sustainable market advantages. Learn more at www.rossmanpartners.com.

