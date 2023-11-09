Rodney Clark Joins Groopit Board of Directors, effectively immediately

Rodney Clark is exactly the type of leader Groopit supports - strategic, relentlessly delivering results, and driven to make the impossible possible. Post this

"Groopit's real-time human insights and advanced AI are a game-changer for corporate leaders looking to streamline operations and accelerate revenue," said Rodney Clark. "Gathering intelligence in real-time versus through costly consultant engagements accelerates outcomes."

Groopit empowers business leaders to solve mission-critical problems with speed and agility, at the fraction of current costs. The Groopit software solution combines high-quality human intelligence with state-of-the-art automated intelligence to deliver executives and their teams a precise, quantitative, real-time understanding of any problem. Fortune 500 companies in the financial, manufacturing, and consumer product goods sectors increasingly consider Groopit a strategic competitive advantage. Groopit recently earned the outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) ranking of 100, reflecting its ability to deliver results and customer success.

"Having worked with the most senior executives in Fortune 500 companies, public sector, and academia, over the last 25 years, I know what it takes to be an impactful leader and solve mission-critical problems which was why we built Groopit," said Tammy Savage, CEO & Co-Founder of Groopit. "Rodney is exactly the type of leader we want to support - strategic, relentlessly delivering results, and driven to make the impossible possible. We are thrilled to have Rodney as a partner and welcome him to the Groopit Board of Directors."

About Groopit:

Groopit is the leading provider of crowdsolving software, a new category of enterprise SaaS software that transforms how businesses solve problems. With Groopit, front-line employees share real-time data to illuminate a problem, and everyone involved is empowered to make better, faster decisions. To learn more about Groopit, visit https://groopit.co/.

