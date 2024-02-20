Rodo Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Car Shopping Tool, Transforming Online Vehicle Discovery

"We have built an AI platform that mimics the in-store interaction of a customer and a salesperson, instantly showcasing vehicles which are tailored to the consumer and priced aggressively, including rebates and incentives, and can be ordered online for same day delivery." Post this

The simple, uncluttered interface is a first in the industry. In response to a single query, Rodo's AI technology automatically presents the perfect vehicle supported by the reasons why it's the best match. It's just a smarter, faster way to find the right vehicle at unbeatable prices.

"This product epitomizes the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence," said Alex Casanova, Chief Technology Officer at Rodo. "By putting ourselves in the consumer's shoes and addressing queries such as 'I'm looking for the best deal on a vehicle for a large family,' our technology provides immediate results with all relevant discounts and rebates factored into a great monthly price, which is unlike any other online service."

Access the beta release by visiting rodo.com or downloading the Rodo mobile app.

Rodo is transforming how people shop for and sell cars with its ecommerce platform that allows customers to lease or buy a new vehicle without ever setting foot inside a car dealership. Leveraging our thousands of dealer partners nationwide, Rodo puts tens of thousands of vehicles in the hands of consumers with transparent, best-in-market pricing, and personalized concierge service. Our dealership partners trust and use the Rodo platform to provide their consumers with an elegant digital extension of their physical locations. For more information, please visit Rodo.com.

