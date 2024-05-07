ROFDA to Utilize Givex's Enterprise Coupon Portal for its Wholesale Partners Representing over 7,000 Independent Retailer Locations

New partnership to help retailers increase revenue from digital coupons; a key strategy in staying competitive against big box stores

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates ("ROFDA"), a cooperative representing over 7,000 independent retailer locations generating approximately $35 billion in retail sales annually throughout the United States.

ROFDA was formed in 1962 to enhance the success of independent retail grocers and has chosen Givex to implement its Enterprise Coupon Portal ("ECP") to facilitate new coupon and deal management aimed at enhancing shoppers' savings and increasing loyalty and brand awareness.

Givex's ECP platform, acting as a central hub, will allow ROFDA wholesalers and authorized consumer packaged goods companies ("CPG") and other suppliers to create and distribute consumer grocery promotions to most retailers with partnered POS and loyalty programs. This innovative solution also provides ROFDA wholesalers with an easier way to distribute promotions to consumers while providing automated reporting with real-time coupon-clip-counts and redemption settling.

"Our partnership with ROFDA marks an exciting milestone in our mission to continue to revolutionize the way food distributors and wholesalers, and their CPG partners, create and distribute digital coupons, cashback rebates and other offers," commented Bill Gray, President of Givex Rewards. "Our one-to-many ECP is key to connecting powerful transactional promotions between CPGs, wholesalers, retailers and shoppers."

"ROFDA is passionate about enhancing the success of independent retail grocers, " said Jeff Pedersen, President and CEO of ROFDA. "Introducing Givex's ECP is exactly the type of tool our members need to continue competing against big box stores and we expect strong uptake once fully deployed."

