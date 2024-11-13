Roger Anderson's 'Mostly Honest' captures the spirit of 1960 America in a coming-of-age tale

Follow a teenage boy's journey of finding his true self in the midst of adversity

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roger Anderson returns to the literary world with the release of "Mostly Honest" (published by Trafford Publishing), a captivating coming-of-age novel set against the backdrop of 1960 America. The story follows Roy Ulysses Hollister, a teenage boy whose journey to self-discovery is filled with unexpected challenges, life-changing relationships, and an era-defining search for truth and purpose.

Roy is a mostly honest teenager navigating the complexities of adolescence when he uncovers an unusual ability that he must keep secret. With the support of family, friends, and an unexpected mentor, Roy embarks on a quest to understand his place in the world. Along the way, he must confront physical injuries, a nemesis, and even the threat of death to someone close to him. The wild card in Roy's journey is Eleanor Eden, a world-famous anthropologist who moves next door to Roy's family. She also harbors a big secret. Through Eleanor, Roy is introduced to a broader perspective on history and humanity, while he, in turn, reveals to Eleanor the struggles and joys of small-town life. Together, they become unlikely allies, exploring not only their personal truths but also the transformative social shifts that defined a generation.

"In a nutshell, the book is about coming of age in 1960 America the hard way," Anderson describes. "While it is mainly a story about one boy's coming of age under difficult circumstances, the subject matter ranges through recent history, including WWII, the Holocaust and the Cold War."

"Mostly Honest" explores themes of identity, integrity, and resilience through the eyes of a young man caught between childhood and adulthood. The narrative is at once thought provoking and engaging, making it a must-read for fans of historical fiction and young adult stories alike. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852498-mostly-honest.

"Mostly Honest"

By Roger Anderson

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 412 pages | ISBN 9781698715841

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 412 pages | ISBN 9781698715827

E-Book | 412 pages | ISBN 9781698715834

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Roger Anderson is a writer and environmental advocate living in the woods of southwest Oregon with his wife Wendy and their dog Joey. As a resident of the West Coast, he has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of climate change, including the destructive wildfires that have ravaged nearby towns. Anderson's writing is deeply informed by his personal experiences and his commitment to addressing the urgent issue of global warming. When he is not writing, Anderson can be found volunteering with his wife's nonprofit organization to support those affected by the wildfires and advocating for environmental causes in his community.

