Roger That Launches Powerful Design and Strategy Package for Entrepreneurs, Nonprofits and Small Businesses

"Our Brand Identity Sprint is more than just a logo; it builds the foundation for you to stand out, connect with your audience authentically, and thrive in today's competitive landscape," said Jennifer Ruwart, founder of Roger That.

Ruwart said that the agency has been doing brand identity work in tandem with website design and development for years, but she saw a need in today's business climate to make brand identity more accessible on its own.

"Economic uncertainty tends to make leaders reluctant to invest in things like brand and marketing, but that's a self-defeating instinct," she said. "When times are tough, it's more important than ever to know exactly who you are and why your customers need you."

Need Fast ROI? Roger That

Roger That's ethos of "moving fast with purpose" is the core philosophy behind its brand and website sprint packages, aiming to help clients who need tangible results fast.

● Brand Identity Sprint starting at $12,000: Ideal for businesses seeking to define or refresh their brand identity, this sprint guides clients through discovering their brand's essence and equips them with the visuals and voice to bring it to life.

● Brand + Website Sprint starting at $30,000: Recognizing the pivotal role of websites in modern marketing, this sprint combines brand identity development with the creation of a custom website optimized to attract and engage target audiences effectively.

Both offerings focus on deliverables that create a stellar first impression and consistent experience across all brand touchpoints. They are designed to be turnkey solutions that deliver impactful brand identity development and custom websites, enabling Roger That clients to captivate potential customers and surpass growth ambitions.

"Businesses have to adapt quickly to thrive in a fast-paced environment," Ruwart said. "We believe in a radically simplified creative process that prioritizes the needs of our clients and ensures they achieve their objectives without unnecessary delays, complications or cost overruns."

Hate Scope Creep? Roger That

Roger That's approach prioritizes client success and satisfaction by providing:

● Clearly defined scope and schedule to ensure accountability.

● Collaborative exchange with a creative team dedicated to understanding the client's unique vision.

● Deliverables that exceed expectations, making feedback and approvals a breeze.

Roger That simplifies its process by presenting clients only with deliverables that have a clear return on investment. This not only keeps budgets focused where they'll make the most impact, but also helps prevent "decision overwhelm."

"Our method is simple: trust the process, make a decision, and move forward without second-guessing," said Ruwart. "We're not just offering a service; we're forging partnerships with our clients to help them achieve lasting success."

For more information about Roger That's Brand Identity Sprint and its full suite of brand and custom website offerings, visit rogerthat.agency or contact Jennifer Ruwart at [email protected] or call (971) 708-0270.

About Roger That:

Roger That is a certified woman-owned branding and website design agency headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With a commitment to moving fast with purpose, Roger That delivers brand identity systems and custom websites that empower businesses to stand out and surge ahead in their respective industries. More than a service, Roger That is a promise of small agency love combined with big agency experience.

