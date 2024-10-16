Roger W. Richards to Head Dilworth Paxson's Western Pennsylvania Practice

Roger Richards has joined Dilworth, increasing the scope and depth of legal services he provides to his large client base in western Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dilworth Paxson is pleased to announce that it has opened a new office in Erie, Pennsylvania, headed by attorney Roger W. Richards. On October 1, 2024, Richards joined Dilworth, increasing the scope and depth of legal services he provides to his large client base in western Pennsylvania.
With over 120 attorneys, Dilworth is a full-service commercial law firm able to handle large, complex matters. Throughout a career span of more than 40 years, Richards has worked on a wide variety of major cases impacting the Pennsylvania business community.
"We are delighted to welcome Roger Richards to Dilworth," said Dilworth Chairman Lawrence G. McMichael. "Roger and Dilworth have worked on many matters for over two decades. He has built an impressive practice in Pennsylvania, and we are fortunate to have him lead our western Pennsylvania practice."
Richards has spent the last 44 years as President of Richards & Associates, P.C. in Erie, concentrating on corporate and municipal finance matters. He has represented corporations, private investors, investment bankers, commercial banks, local governmental units, authorities, higher education facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, senior assisted living facility centers, statewide authorities, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and industrial development authorities on all matters relating to financing issues.
"I look forward to expanding Dilworth's services with this new office," said Richards. "Over the past 25 years, I have had a wonderful working relationship with the Dilworth Firm, with collaborations that have yielded exceptional results. I know our clients will benefit from the excellent resources of Dilworth, and I am excited to add value with my experience in the business community across Pennsylvania."
