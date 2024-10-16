Roger W. Richards to Head Dilworth Paxson's Western Pennsylvania Practice

"We are delighted to welcome Roger Richards to Dilworth," said Dilworth Chairman Lawrence G. McMichael. "Roger and Dilworth have worked on many matters for over two decades. He has built an impressive practice in Pennsylvania, and we are fortunate to have him lead our western Pennsylvania practice." Post this

Richards has spent the last 44 years as President of Richards & Associates, P.C. in Erie, concentrating on corporate and municipal finance matters. He has represented corporations, private investors, investment bankers, commercial banks, local governmental units, authorities, higher education facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, senior assisted living facility centers, statewide authorities, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and industrial development authorities on all matters relating to financing issues.

"I look forward to expanding Dilworth's services with this new office," said Richards. "Over the past 25 years, I have had a wonderful working relationship with the Dilworth Firm, with collaborations that have yielded exceptional results. I know our clients will benefit from the excellent resources of Dilworth, and I am excited to add value with my experience in the business community across Pennsylvania."

About Dilworth Paxson

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Its rich and impressive history is filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

Media Contact

