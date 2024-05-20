Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC Attorneys Named to 2024 South Carolina Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC proudly announces that four of the firm's attorneys have been named to the 2024 South Carolina Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles W. Patrick, Jr., Esq. is a founding member of the firm and serves as of counsel. He is an esteemed personal injury and product liability lawyer with a distinguished career litigating some of the most significant public health trials in American history. He was pivotal in crafting the legal theories entitling state entities to recover healthcare costs from tobacco companies, leading to a historic $200 billion master settlement. Charles pioneered early asbestos litigation, handling more than 50 individual cases and four mass consolidation cases, advocating for clients suffering from mesothelioma and other cancers due to asbestos exposure. He was selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2012 to 2014 and each consecutive year since 2016.

Elizabeth Middleton Burke, Esq. is a top-rated medical malpractice lawyer and member of the firm's pharmaceutical and medical device team. Beth dedicates much of her practice to representing women seriously injured by prescription medication in challenging and complex legal matters, successfully litigating against some of the world's largest pharmaceutical corporations. She is a member of the Southern Trial Lawyers Association. She also chairs the Republican Trial Lawyers Caucus and the State Delegates for the American Association of Justice and serves as a College of Charleston Trustee. Beth has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2018.

Kenneth J. Wilson, Esq. is an experienced personal injury lawyer who concentrates his practice on clients suffering from mesothelioma and other asbestos-related illnesses, beginning his career with the legal team that pioneered asbestos and tobacco litigation. Ken is a leading authority on industry-specific asbestos exposure and maximizing recoveries from manufacturers producing asbestos-containing products. Since the late 1980s, he has represented thousands of asbestos victims throughout the United States in both individual and consolidated cases. This is Ken's first year being selected to the Super Lawyers list.

Deon Tedder, Esq. is a skilled personal injury lawyer with extensive experience handling cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death cases, as well as mass torts. Deon is a staunch advocate for troubled youth. A community leader, Deon is a South Carolina State Senator for District 42. He has been named a Top 40 Under 40 personal injury attorney by the National Black Lawyers Association and has been named to the Rising Stars list each year since 2022.

Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes top-rated attorneys in more than 70 different practice areas. This prestigious selection is determined through an extensive multi-phase process consisting of peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, honors and awards, and independent research. Rising Stars recognizes the professional achievements of up-and-coming lawyers under 40, showcasing their potential and promising careers in the legal field.

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC is a premier personal injury and product liability law firm with a team of seasoned and compassionate attorneys. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, call 843-727-6500 or 888-293-6883 or visit www.rpwb.com. With offices in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, and Columbia, South Carolina, the firm serves clients in South Carolina and beyond.

