Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC Attorneys Named to 2024 The Best Lawyers in America®

Several Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC attorneys have been selected to the 2024 The Best Lawyers in America list, with three receiving Lawyer of the Year awards. All are recognized for their accomplishments in numerous practice areas, including antitrust law, mass tort, personal injury, product liability, class action, and medical malpractice litigation.

CHARLESTON, S.C, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC is a full-service law firm with offices throughout South Carolina, litigating catastrophic personal injury cases, truck accidents, railroad accidents, construction defects, medical malpractice, occupational lung disease, and mesothelioma claims. The firm's attorneys are licensed to practice in nine states and frequently lead high-profile class action lawsuits and multi-district litigations in partnership with an extensive national network of attorneys.

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC has established an esteemed reputation for dedicated, skilled, and strategic representation on some of the most significant litigation in American history, most notably, cases involving tobacco and asbestos.

The Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC attorneys in numerous South Carolina locations named to The Best Lawyers in America® include:

Aiken, South Carolina

Kenneth J. Wilson

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Charleston, South Carolina

Michael J. Brickman

Antitrust Law

Litigation - Antitrust

Litigation - Securities

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Charles W. Patrick, Jr.

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Columbia, South Carolina

Robert S. Wood

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

James C. Bradley

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Antitrust

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Elizabeth M. Burke

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jerry Hudson Evans

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Nina Fields Britt

Antitrust Law

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Kim Keevers Palmer

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Gregory A. Lofstead

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Christiaan Marcum

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Thomas D. Rogers

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

A. Hoyt Rowell III

Health Care Law

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

T. Christopher Tuck

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Qui Tam Law

Edward J. Westbrook

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

The Best Lawyers 2025 Edition "Lawyer of the Year" Awards

Charleston, South Carolina

Charles W. Patrick, Jr.

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Elizabeth M. Burke

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Thomas D. Rogers

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America (2025 Edition)

Columbia, South Carolina

Matthew A. Nickles

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

D. Charles Dukes

Antitrust Law

Commercial Litigation

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Theodore (TAC) Hargrove II

Commercial Litigation

The Best Lawyers is the legal industry's oldest and most respected peer-review publication. It is regarded as the industry's most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Attorney recognition has been widely regarded as a significant honor by legal professionals and clients alike for over 40 years.

The Best Lawyers lists are compiled through exhaustive peer-review surveys based on tens of thousands of confidential professional peer evaluations and numerous voting polls of over 116,000 attorneys worldwide. Attorneys are not required to pay for recognition or participation in the lists.

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC is located in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, and Columbia, South Carolina, serving clients throughout the state. To learn more, call 843-727-6500 or go to www.rpwb.com to schedule a free consultation.

Media Contact

Daniel Brownstein, Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC, 1 843.727.6500, [email protected] , https://www.rpwb.com/

SOURCE Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC